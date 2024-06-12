4 reasons why Chad Gable should leave WWE Clash at the Castle as champion

Sami Zayn is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at WWE Clash at the Castle this week in Glasgow, Scotland. Sami won the title after a monumental victory over Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

Ever since Gable turned on Sami a few months ago and embraced a new side to his personality, he has been on a mission to capture the Intercontinental Championship. He has reiterated to the rest of The Alpha Academy that they need to help him win the title.

Despite being unable to capture the gold at King and Queen of the Ring, he has managed to get under Sami's skin and now has another shot at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Following are four reasons why Chad Gable should leave Glasgow as the new Intercontinental Champion.

#4. Fresh matchups on Monday Night RAW

The current roster of RAW is absolutely stacked and WWE needs to ensure that as many stars as possible are utilized properly in their weekly programming. The WWE Draft 2024 has ensured there is a fresh collection of stars vying to get on TV and impress the fans.

Chad Gable as the new Intercontinental Champion can provide some incredible matchups with superstars like Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, Ludwig Kaiser, Karrion Kross moving forward.

#3. Sami Zayn doesn't need the Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn did the improbable when he ended the record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania 40. Since then, he has had successful title defenses against formidable opponents like Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

However, at this stage of his career, Zayn doesn't need to have a lengthy run with the Intercontinental Title. Instead, he should drop it to Chad Gable at Clash at the Castle 2024.

This would allow Zayn to shift his focus to winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match next month, which will take place in front of his home fans in Canada.

#2. Establish Chad Gable as the top heel in WWE

Chad Gable's character transformation over the past couple of months has been incredible. His feud with Sami Zayn and his abusive on-screen relationship with The Alpha Academy have made him one of the hottest heels in WWE right now.

WWE needs to capitalize on this momentum. Another big loss could hurt his credibility, so a win at Clash at the Castle is crucial.

#1. Blockbuster feud with Otis

The ongoing storyline between Chad Gable and The Alpha Academy has been one of the best parts of WWE programming in recent weeks. Gable's constant disrespect and abuse towards Otis and the other members of the group have garnered significant fan support for Otis to stand up to his oppressive leader.

This storyline has the potential to become a central part of the show moving forward, making Chad Gable's win at Clash at the Castle crucial. There will surely be a huge pop when Otis eventually turns on Gable and challenges him for the title down the line.

