4 reasons why Chad Gable turned heel on Sami Zayn during WWE RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW took place a matter of hours ago and was broadcast live on the USA Network. The show was held in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with around 12,000 fans in attendance. The crowd was quite rowdy, especially by the end of the show.

The main event of the night was an incredible one. Sami Zayn returned to his native country to defend his coveted Intercontinental Championship. The Underdog from the Underground clashed with Chad Gable in the last bout of the night. Ultimately, Sami defeated Gable in a hard-fought bout.

What happened after the match, however, stands out even more. As Sami celebrated with his family and friends, Chad shockingly hit Zayn with a German Suplex on the floor. He then proceeded to beat Sami senseless for a few minutes to close the show.

The heel turn was completely unexpected, but there are likely a few reasons as to why it went down. This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for the change in character of the popular Chad Gable.

Below are four possible reasons why Chad Gable turned heel on Sami Zayn during WWE RAW.

#4. Sami Zayn did what Chad Gable could not

The biggest reason why Chad Gable likely turned heel at the end of WWE RAW comes down to one simple thing: jealousy. He is almost certainly envious and bitter over Sami Zayn's recent success as Sami did what he could not do.

Chad's goal in WWE was to win the Intercontinental Title. Not only that, but his dream goal was to do it at WrestleMania by defeating Gunther. This is especially true after The Ring General humiliated Gable in front of his wife and child.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn not only dethroned Gunther at WrestleMania XL, but he proceeded to defeat Gable in front of his family on RAW. Chad surely realized that it was The Underdog from the Underground doing everything Gable believed that he should be doing and it led to his shocking face turn.

#3. He also missed WWE WrestleMania XL

Watching Sami Zayn do what Chad Gable could not by winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship surely ate the Olympian up. However, that was not the only huge blow Chad suffered as of late. Master Gable has another thing likely destroying him emotionally.

The 38-year-old star missed WWE WrestleMania XL. Technically, he appeared in a backstage vignette with Sami, but he did not compete nor was he in front of the massive crowd on either night of The Show of Shows.

Every wrestler dreams of headlining WrestleMania. Even if they cannot reach those heights, every performer wants to compete at The Show of Shows. Chad missing the event while Sami having an all-time memorable moment has to have contributed to the former's behavior on RAW.

#2. Gable may feel embarrassed and frustrated with his singles career

Chad Gable is undoubtedly an incredible performer. A real argument could be made that out of all the wrestlers in WWE, Chad is the best when it comes to in-ring competition. Unfortunately, his career does not necessarily reflect that.

Gable has been tremendously successful in the tag team ranks. He won the NXT Tag Team Titles, RAW Tag Team Titles, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Chad accomplished this with various partners too. When it comes to singles competition, however, he has not been successful in WWE.

There is a real chance that Gable's assault on Sami Zayn comes from embarrassment over his lack of success. There is no reason why Chad is not a multi-time singles champion by now and he of all people likely realized this.

#1. Alpha Academy was not around to put him at ease

This new attitude from Chad Gable is a big surprise to a lot of WWE fans, but it may be an even bigger shocker to those close to the Olympian. Gable leads a stable in the Stamford-based company called the Alpha Academy, but none of the members were present ringside for what went down.

The Alpha Academy consists of Chad Gable, Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa. The trio who train underneath Coach Gable are a wacky and silly crew, but they have a tight bond. The four performers have seemingly kept one another grounded.

Notably, the rest of the Alpha Academy was not out there on the latest episode of RAW when Chad snapped. Without Otis' jovial demeanor and both Tozawa and Maxxine absent, perhaps Gable had nobody to help calm him down when he was in a dark place. That, of course, is still him handling things wrong. Still, that could be the reasoning.

