4 Reasons why Charlotte Flair already failed to become WWE Queen of the Ring

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured the continuation of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament. The show had two different opening-round Fatal Four-Way Matches, with two extremely popular stars advancing.

One bout saw Jade Cargill dominate the competition and move on to the next round. Meanwhile, the other Fatal Four-Way appeared set to end via submission with Charlotte Flair as the winner. Instead, Alexa Bliss hit her finisher out of nowhere and secured a quick pinfall victory.

Flair was furious about her loss, but fans were especially surprised by the outcome. Almost everyone assumed that The Queen was definitely going to stand tall and advance.

Since this outcome left fans the most confused, many are curious about the reasoning behind Charlotte's defeat. This article will take a look at four reasons why Flair already failed to become Queen of the Ring in the opening round.

Below are four reasons why Charlotte Flair has already failed to become WWE Queen of the Ring.

#4. Charlotte Flair is in the title picture too much already, according to many fans

Charlotte Flair is an extremely decorated athlete. Not only is she a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka, but Flair is also a 14-time world champion on RAW and SmackDown.

Looking at her career on WWE's main roster, Charlotte has consistently appeared in main events or title matches. Whether facing off against Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Ronda Rousey, or Becky Lynch, Flair has always been in a major role.

That could be exactly why Charlotte didn't advance in the tournament. Triple H likely recognizes that Flair needs a break from the title picture, especially after her rivalry with Tiffany Stratton wasn't well-received by many fans earlier this year.

#3. Charlotte Flair is already royalty in her eyes

The Queen of the Ring Tournament is already quite prestigious. The first iteration, then known as the Queen's Crown Tournament, was won by the current Women's United States Champion, Zelina Vega.

More notably, Nia Jax became the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring. She defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals and then won the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley at SummerSlam. Being queen is great, to say the least.

With that being said, perks aside, Charlotte has called herself The Queen for years now. She is already regarded as royalty, both by herself and by World Wrestling Entertainment. A tournament win isn't necessary since Charlotte is already considered a queen. Essentially, it would be like putting a hat on a hat.

#2. She has been in the early stages of a feud with Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair took a short break after WrestleMania and returned a few weeks later. Alexa Bliss also took a break after returning earlier this year. In fact, both former WWE champions made their comebacks on the same night.

Interestingly, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte have had numerous interactions since then. Bliss has attempted to befriend Flair, but The Queen regularly rejects her offers. On WWE SmackDown, Alexa essentially stole the win from Charlotte, which adds more intrigue to their story.

Flair likely didn't advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament in order to continue her ongoing story with Alexa. For example, Charlotte could potentially cost Bliss her next round in the tournament. Alternatively, Alexa could lose on her own, leading to the two finally agreeing to work together.

#1. Charlotte Flair could win the WWE Women's Title without the Queen of the Ring Tournament anyway

As noted, Charlotte Flair is a 14-time world champion in WWE. With her numerous accolades, there is little doubt that Charlotte is a future Hall of Famer. That is exactly why she didn't win the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Charlotte simply doesn't need to win to hold a top position in WWE. If she wants a world title match, she’ll likely receive one. If Triple H wants to justify a world title match for The Queen, all he needs to do is put Charlotte in that position.

She has established herself on the main roster for nearly a decade now. She is as set in terms of being a top star as any female performer has ever been. The Queen of the Ring Tournament isn't necessary when Flair is already the top dog.

