4 reasons why Charlotte Flair rejected Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans were left confused, yet intrigued, two weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. The show featured both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair making their returns and the two proceeded to have an interaction in the parking lot.

Ad

Following a complete meltdown from The Queen, Alexa confronted Charlotte and asked to talk. Fans didn't get a clue as to what the pair spoke about, but their story continued on SmackDown this past Friday with another segment between the pair.

This time, Charlotte was a little more forward. She made it clear that she didn't want to be friends with Alexa and opted to reject whatever it was that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was hoping to accomplish. Flair did so in her standard, rude fashion.

Ad

Trending

While Alexa is seemingly disappointed that Charlotte rejected whatever her offer was, friendship or otherwise, the question is why? Why did The Queen seemingly choose to decline a potential partnership with such a talented performer? This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for Flair's bizarre decision.

Below are four reasons why Charlotte Flair rejected Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Charlotte Flair might just not like Alexa Bliss

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss is incredibly talented. She is a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, a former Money in the Bank winner, and she has also won world titles on both Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

In theory, Alexa is a great person to partner up with. With that being said, Charlotte might just not like Alexa Bliss as a person. The reality is both in WWE and in the real world, some people aren't compatible.

Ad

If Flair is annoyed by Alexa's presence or feels some kind of jealousy or anger towards her for something fans aren't aware of, the two wouldn't work as friends anyway. If Charlotte doesn't like Little Miss Bliss, it would make no sense to try to entertain any kind of relationship.

#3. She could be incapable of being a team player

Charlotte Flair has done a lot in her career. She is a former Royal Rumble winner and a 14-time world champion. She is also a two-time NXT Women's Champion. Notably, though, she only held tag team gold once, alongside Asuka, and it was only for a little over a month.

Ad

Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, has held tag team gold on three separate occasions with both Asuka and Nikki Cross. On top of that, she has also teamed up with Nia Jax and Mickie James in WWE prior to those coveted belts being introduced. She has a history of working well in a team with others.

It is clear that Alexa thrives as a team player, but Charlotte might be incapable of the same. She has spent her career with the spotlight on her and any kind of team or relationship on-screen is short-lived. She just might not be cut out for tag team wrestling.

Ad

#2. The Queen might be worried about WWE SmackDown's The Wyatt Sicks

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks is a stable on WWE SmackDown. The group is led by Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas. He is joined by Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross.

Ever since The Wyatt Sicks debuted, the group has been associated with Alexa Bliss in the minds of WWE fans. There have been constant rumors that Bliss and the dangerous stable will unite and her aesthetic certainly fits the haunting stable.

Ad

Charlotte likely knows the rumors and may have seen the signs. If she has, it would make sense to reject Alexa. By being her friend or partner, you are potentially interfering with or intermingling with the haunting and dangerous Wyatt Sicks. It would be smart to avoid that.

#1. Flair could be secretly forming a stable without anybody knowing

Expand Tweet

Ad

While all of the aforementioned factors may be legitimate, there could be another explanation for Charlotte Flair rejecting Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown. The Queen may already have friends, and more importantly, a group that she's forming in private.

The Queen spent over a year away from WWE. Since returning, she has been on her own. With that being said, she was seen becoming friends with and training with the also-injured Kiana James while Flair was recovering from surgery. The two seemingly bonded and may unite in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Flair could also potentially unite with Candice LeRae now that The Poison Pixie is seemingly no longer affiliated with Nia Jax. On the other hand, if the two are still friendly, Flair could unite with both. Given that both women hate Bliss, this could explain everything. A Flair, Jax, LeRae, and James stable could be extremely dangerous and it may explain why Charlotte wouldn't waste her time with Alexa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More