4 Reasons why Chelsea Green should challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship

Many interesting things went down on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. Most of the show was focused on the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, which are set to conclude at the company's next premium live event.

Besides the tournament matches, SmackDown featured some interesting segments. When WWE Women's Champion Bayley was being interviewed by Kayla Braxton, she was interrupted by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Green naturally ran her mouth while Piper looked on menacingly in an attempt to intimidate The Role Model. Many believed Niven was staking her claim to a title opportunity, but she lost to Jade Cargill in a Queen of the Ring round-one bout.

This could mean that Chelsea Green is the one to challenge Bayley next. In fact, not only is this possible but there's an argument to be made that Green should be the one to take on The Role Model next. This article will look at four reasons why that should be the case.

#4 Chelsea Green recently proved she can deliver on NXT

Some fans may not be aware of how talented Chelsea Green is inside the ring. The WWE Universe recently got to witness her expertise on the white-and-gold brand.

Last week, NXT general manager Ava announced that Roxanne Perez would defend her prized title against Chelsea Green. The 33-year-old was aiming to win her first singles title in the company at Perez's expense. However, Green ultimately lost to the champion.

Despite the loss, she put on a remarkable performance. Now that fans are aware of her skills, it would be a perfect time to reward her and the audience by putting her in a big championship match with Bayley.

#3 Bayley needs fresh challengers

Bayley secured the WWE Women's Championship by defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL Night Two. She earned the opportunity by winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

So far, The Role Model has put her title on the line twice. Her first defense was against Naomi on SmackDown, but Tiffany Stratton interfered. Bayley then defended the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against both stars and reigned supreme.

With two challengers presumably down, Bayley would need new opponents to attract more eyeballs to the blue brand's women's division. Piper Niven and Blair Davenport could be credible challengers, but the most interesting option might be Green. She portrays a unique character on TV and could be able to produce a stellar feud against the former Damage CTRL leader.

#2 Green can break out from being a comedic heel

The Chelsea Green character is a hilarious one. In fact, she is one of the funniest superstars in WWE. From her Karen-like vignettes to her segments with stars like Arianna Grace on NXT, Green never fails to make people laugh.

Green has had great chemistry with almost everyone she's been paired up with. This includes rivals like Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Rhea Ripley, and partners like Piper Niven and Carmella.

That said, a feud with Bayley could help fans realize that there is more to Green than just being a funny WWE personality. Win or lose, it could legitimize her as a competitor far beyond being competitive in a match on NXT. This could help make her a serious contender for championship glory in the future, even if she were to lose against Bayley.

#1 This can set up Sonya Deville's WWE return

Sonya Deville is a hated WWE star. She first came up through Tough Enough before competing on NXT. Deville later joined the main roster, competing in singles and tag team divisions, besides being an authority figure.

Unfortunately, she has been out of action for a while. Deville's last WWE match came on July 28, 2023. She and Green lost to the duo of Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. The 30-year-old was injured in the match and has been out of action ever since.

Deville is likely returning to the ring soon, given how long she has been out. If she's ready, a Chelsea Green vs. Bayley feud could be how the former champion returns to television. She could aid her ally and cost The Role Model the title. Otherwise, she could simply unite with Green for a two-on-one beatdown on Bayley.

