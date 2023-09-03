4 Reasons why CM Punk must return to WWE after his AEW release

The wrestling world was shocked to learn of CM Punk's AEW release in the late hours of Saturday, September 2. After almost a week of speculation regarding an alleged physical altercation with Jack Perry at All In, Punk was fired from the land of the Elite. AEW President Tony Khan opened Collision by announcing Punk's dismissal, citing legal and safety causes.

With The Second City Saint now a free agent, fans are wondering what's next in his career. Will he retire? Will he seek calmer pastures in a smaller company like Impact Wrestling or on the Independent scene? Will he finally go to Japan? Or will he return to WWE?

Here are four reasons why CM Punk must return to WWE after his shocking AEW dismissal.

#4. A CM Punk return to WWE would do huge business

Very few things in pro wrestling excite fans as much as a defection from a major company to another. When the defecting star is a huge main event-level star, their inter-promotion switch becomes a classic moment in time. Think Daniel Bryan and CM Punk's arrivals in AEW or Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles' WWE debuts.

Imagine the box office potential of a Punk return to WWE, then! The man who left under acrimonious circumstances went to the rival company and got dismissed whilst holding that company's top title! Not only would it guarantee a huge pop, but it would also bring a great deal of buzz, interest in the product, merchandise sales, and must-see television.

In terms of bringing eyes to the product, it's a no-brainer as long as the Voice Of The Voiceless and the creative team can maintain a healthy working relationship

#3. There are many dream feuds for CM Punk in WWE

Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes. Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens. LA Knight. Gunther. Finn Balor. Bobby Lashley. AJ Styles. These are some of the names that have broken through or reinvented themselves as top WWE stars since CM Punk's infamous exit in January 2014. Witnessing these competitors squaring up to The Second City Saint on the mic or in the ring would be a dream for many fans.

Imagine a Punk-Owens or Punk-Knight promo battle. Imagine the big fight feel of the Voice of The Voiceless facing The Tribal Chief, with Paul Heyman caught in the middle. Imagine the in-ring magic of Punk vs. Gunther, Punk vs. Styles, or Punk vs. Rollins.

What about Punk vs. Logan Paul? There are seemingly endless exciting possibilities to explore with a potential return for the 5-time world champion.

#2 & #1. Both WWE and CM Punk would benefit from a Hall of Fame induction and a proper ending to his career

Neither of CM Punk's stints with WWE and AEW ended in amicable fashion. After being fired by Vince McMahon on his wedding day, he was abruptly booted by Tony Khan nine years later, barely a week after opening the Jacksonville company's biggest show ever. Given that The Second City Saint has been a major main event player in both companies, it's likely he will return to both in the future.

With his relationship with AEW freshly strained, why not return to the Stamford-based company for a final, well-remembered run? Even if he had a one-year retirement tour with a Hall Of Fame Induction and a hometown sendoff like Edge received in Toronto, it would go a long way toward healing the toxicity around him.

For the magic he has put on our screens over the past two decades, Punk deserves a positive send-off from the WWE Universe.

