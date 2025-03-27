4 Reasons why CM Punk must win against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

For the first time, CM Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. It is safe to say that the outcome of this match is quite unpredictable, and why not? Also, WWE has been hyping it up as a blockbuster clash. So, winning this bout becomes much more crucial for the three stars.

Therefore, WWE's creative head, Triple H, has a huge responsibility to plan a perfect ending to this match, an ending that would mean something. All three superstars deserve a big win at The Show of Shows. But considering the ongoing storyline, The Second City Saint should walk out triumphant in Las Vegas. What makes him a more deserving winner?

Here are four reasons why CM Punk must win against Reigns and Rollins at WrestleMania 41:

#4. To validate his ideology regarding The Shield

CM Punk recently claimed on Monday Night RAW that he was the one who brought The Shield to the company. Well, that is indeed true. The formation of the Hounds of Justice in 2012 was his idea, and Punk did play a big role in its rise to success. This is why he must defeat the former Shield members in Las Vegas to validate his bold claims.

A win for The Best in The World would be a fitting reminder that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' success majorly happened due to him. To say the least, it would also be a symbolic win, showcasing that the man who helped shape their respective careers is still capable of outshining them.

#3. For a poetic end to CM Punk's rivalry with Seth Rollins

Punk and Rollins, the two bitter rivals, have tried to tear each other apart for the last several months. While The Best in The World did defeat the latter on RAW's Netflix debut, The Visionary was the winner in their Steel Cage match at Madison Square Garden. So, their showdown in Las Vegas in April would indeed serve as a decisive battle.

The 46-year-old must secure a victory in the Triple Threat Match, as it will be a poetic end to his heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. Well, this would highlight one thing: CM Punk will always remain The Best in The World when it comes to proving his worth.

#2. To prove himself credible for a world title shot

Since arriving in WWE, CM Punk has made it clear that he wants the World Heavyweight Championship. But every time he gets close, an obstacle gets in his way. However, a win over Rollins and Reigns that too, at a stage like WrestleMania 41, will solidify his contention for the title.

A victory over two of the biggest names in this industry will be Punk's statement to the WWE Universe that he is still championship material. And so, the 46-year-old could very well express his desire to have a world title shot after 'Mania. This will only give him much-needed momentum.

#1. To pave the way for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins after WrestleMania

Well, fans believe that a singles match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is long overdue. If CM Punk walks out triumphant in the Triple Threat Match at Allegiant Stadium, it will likely mark his exit from this storyline. As a result, it could open doors for a singles feud between the OTC and The Visionary.

One of them could blame the other for his loss, setting the stage for a singles rivalry. A defeat at The Show of Shows would be enough to set up their feud over the summer. There were also speculations that WWE was planning a singles match between the former Shield members post-WrestleMania.

Hence, following CM Punk's potential win, he could exit the feud, leaving the former Shield ''brothers'' behind to tear each other apart.

