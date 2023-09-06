4 reasons why CM Punk must wrestle ex-Universal Champion first if he returns to WWE

Could a major former WWE Champion be on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment? That is the talk of the wrestling fandom, after the news broke of CM Punk being fired from All Elite Wrestling. Dave Meltzer further fueled the flames after suggesting that a return to the promotion was possible.

It was then reported by Fightful Select that the Straight Edge Superstar wanted to return to the company late last year. Punk reportedly wanted to return in the Men's Royal Rumble match and be eliminated by former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

From there, Punk hoped to headline WrestleMania Saturday in a blockbuster bout against The Prizefighter. Of course, this never happened, and Punk ultimately returned to AEW. Owens did headline WrestleMania, however, but it was in a tag team match with Sami Zayn and The Usos.

Still, with Punk now a free agent, there's a very real chance something could still happen. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Kevin Owens should still be Punk's first opponent, if he does indeed return to the promotion.

Below are four reasons why CM Punk must wrestle Kevin Owens first if he returns to WWE.

#4. The bout could be what brings CM Punk back to WWE since he wants it

Perhaps the most obvious reason why Kevin Owens should be CM Punk's first opponent if he does indeed return to WWE is because, quite simply, the Straight Edge Superstar wants it. If the aforementined report is to be believed, Punk wants to wrestle the former Universal Champion.

Given the difficult past between WWE and CM Punk, it would be wise for both sides to want to make the other happy immediately upon re-connecting. If a bout with Kevin Owens will make the former World Heavyweight Champion happy, it would be wise for Triple H and the creative team to let it happen.

This would send a message to Punk that the company truly wants to make things work. Some in his position may fear that the juggernaut wrestling promotion would want to get revenge on him for their past. Doing a big-time bout like this out of the gate should alleviate those concerns.

#3. The feud would be extremely entertaining

Another reason why Kevin Owens and CM Punk should clash if The Straight Edge Superstar returns to WWE is quality. Simply put, this could be one of the better matches the company could put on upon his potential return.

Owens is one of the best competitors in WWE. He delivers in the ring every time, putting his body on the line. Be it a regular match or a crazy brawl, Owens can do something special in and around the ring, no matter who he works with.

Beyond the quality of the match, however, is the story itself. The two are masters of the microphone. While each promo from either man could be memorable, a back and forth verbal sparring between the two could be one for the ages.

#2. Kevin Owens and CM Punk have never gone one-on-one

Kevin Owens diving at Payback

Kevin Owens has done a lot in his wrestling career. Prior to joining WWE, he won titles in Ring of Honor and in various indie promotions. He has since won gold on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. The Prizefighter has been a total success.

Punk had a similar journey. He won gold all over the indies and in Ring of Honor before joining WWE. There, he won gold in ECW and on both RAW and SmackDown. He has also won titles in All Elite Wrestling.

One thing the two haven't done, yet, is compete against each other. They were briefly in ROH together, but the two mostly never crossed paths. When Owens took over World Wrestling Entertainment, Punk was gone. The two feuding for the first-time ever could prove to be special.

#1. It could prove that CM Punk is willing to do business

There's no denying that CM Punk has quite the reputation in pro wrestling. His exit from WWE was messy and very public. His incidents in All Elite Wrestling appear to be even more messier.

Notably, Punk had issues with The Elite. That includes Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. While that may not seem to matter in WWE, Kevin Owens is close friends with Nick and Matt Jackson.

If The Straight Edge Superstar returns and can work with a friend of The Elite, it will show that he's all about business. The company won't allow the same drama that took place elsewhere in the biggest promotion in the world. That statement would be immediately clear if the two work together.

