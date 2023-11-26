4 Reasons why CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk made an earth-shattering return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The Second City Saint's music hit just as the Premium Live Event was about to go off the air, sending the Allstate Arena into thunderous raptures. Fans all over the world were in utter disbelief at the return, which at some point was rumored to have little to no chance of happening.

After the bombshell that dropped at The Thanksgiving Spectacle, the biggest question on everyone's minds is, "Why?" Why did Punk decide to return to WWE, and what convinced the company to bring him back?

Here are four possible reasons why CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023

#4. CM Punk had unfinished business in WWE, and the business at large

CM Punk and WWE had an acrimonious split almost a decade ago, leading the former to walk out. Years of simmering dissension finally blew up the night after the 2014 Royal Rumble, leading to the infamous fallout and years of potshots from both sides.

After years of bad blood and legal battles, The Second City Saint appeared briefly on WWE Backstage before signing for AEW in 2021.

The Straight Edge Superstar had an eventful two-year run in the land of the Elite, but it ended just as abruptly, leaving him with unfinished business.

A star of Punk's caliber deserves to end his career on his terms and be honored with a Hall of Fame induction and farewell tour, among other things. Maybe this run under Triple H will allow him some professional closure.

#3. WWE Survivor Series 2023 was the perfect stage for the Second City Saint's return

WWE Survivor Series 2023. Big Four Premium Live Event, a packed Allstate Arena. A very vocal and expectant Chicago crowd. Both WWE and Punk have the opportunity to make a statement about AEW.

What better stage to re-debut the Voice Of The Voiceless? The time was right, the stage was right, and everyone had so much to gain from the move.

#2. CM Punk has a slew of dream first-time opponents in WWE

CM Punk's AEW run, for all its faults, provided some magical moments and dream matches. After seven years out of the business, fans got to see The Voice Of The Voiceless face first-time opponents like Darby Allin, Adam Page, and MJF to rave reviews.

It was exciting to see him face these dream opponents, and following his termination by Tony Khan, a new field of dream bouts opened up in WWE. The likes of Gunther, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa, along with new versions of veterans like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, may have appealed to everyone involved and pushed the desire for a deal.

It remains to be seen if these feuds will come to pass or if they will live up to the hype

#1. CM Punk may have returned to WWE with revenge against AEW on his mind

CM Punk is one of the best mic workers of all time, a great in-ring talent, and one of the biggest draws in the industry. He is also one of the most controversial superstars of this era and is known to be very combative.

Given how acrimoniously his AEW run ended, is anyone surprised that he joined their biggest competitor just months later?

The Second City Saint will most likely be looking to rehabilitate his image in WWE, have some explosive promo segments and great matches, and deliver a potshot or two at Tony Khan's company. Controversy has always been a big part of Punk's appeal, and if harnessed well, it could make the company lots of money.

It could also give The Voice Of The Voiceless a measure of vindication, showing Khan that he wasn't the problem.

