4 Reasons why Cody Rhodes may lose his WWE Championship before the end of 2025

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:56 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes [Image Source:WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes has been proudly carrying the Undisputed WWE Championship on his shoulder since SummerSlam this year. Ever since winning the coveted title, he has only defended it once. He put his gold on the line against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. Fans believe that Rhodes will have a long title reign, which may continue at least until WrestleMania 42.

However, Triple H's era is known for unpredictability and delivering shockers when fans least expect it. So, there is a possibility that the Undisputed WWE Championship may slip away from Cody's grasp before the year ends. The American Nightmare's days as champion may therefore be numbered. The Game may be planning a massive shocker that no one is anticipating.

Here are four reasons why Cody Rhodes may lose his coveted title before the end of 2025:

#4. Long list of World Title contenders in the queue

Cody Rhodes may lose his world title before the end of 2025 due to the long list of world title contenders waiting the get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title. The SmackDown roster is stacked with top talents, some main-event caliber, while others are on the cusp of breaking through. It includes names like Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn.

Triple H's booking strategy often involves rotating titles to keep storylines fresh and elevate new stars. This long queue of challengers does create pressure to transition the title. As a result, Rhodes might end up losing his gold before the end of this year. The presence of such a huge roster means WWE has multiple options for the championship to ensure great storylines.

#3. WWE SmackDown needs a fresh reboot

The need for SmackDown to undergo a seismic shift is another major reason why Cody Rhodes may lose the Undisputed WWE Title. The blue brand has been receiving criticisms of late due to its poor functioning. While RAW has managed to keep fans' interest driven, SmackDown failed to do so. This calls for a fresh reboot that could stir excitement again on Friday nights.

Therefore, WWE might be forced to take the world title away from Cody Rhodes as soon as this year and crown a new champion. This move, which may come as a massive shocker, might once again put SmackDown into the spotlight. It could help WWE bring a fresh change of air on Friday nights, which may eventually help SmackDown retain its interest and ratings.

#2. Randy Orton's turn on Cody Rhodes needs maximum impact

WWE has been teasing a feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton since last year. It is no secret that The Viper would turn on Rhodes at some point, which is very likely to happen before the end of 2025. For a moment this big WWE needs to drive the maximum impact. Orton should not only turn on his friend, but he should also cost The American Nightmare the world title.

This will add much more intensity and emotion to this potential feud, which may kick off at the end of this year and continue throughout the WrestleMania 42 season. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton don't need a championship to feud with, as the two men have a storied history. Hence, Rhodes may lose his gold before the year ends to start a new chapter.

#1. For a major shocking element before wrapping up the year

WWE has been more in the bad light less in the good light this year due to several controversial decisions. Whether it's miserably handling John Cena's Farewell Tour or the poor booking of several stars, Triple H's reputation took a big hit. Therefore, the company may look to pull off something big before the year ends to somewhat wash away the negatives of 2025 from fans' minds.

As a result, Triple H might leave everyone stunned by taking the title away from Cody Rhodes and crowning a new Undisputed WWE Champion, someone that fans have been clamoring to see. A move like that could set the internet abuzz, generating a pleasant and shocking reaction among fans. This would help WWE wrap up 2025 on a good note with a huge banger.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

