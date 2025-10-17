4 Reasons why Cody Rhodes may lose his WWE Championship before the end of 2025

Cody Rhodes has been proudly carrying the Undisputed WWE Championship on his shoulder since SummerSlam this year. Ever since winning the coveted title, he has only defended it once. He put his gold on the line against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. Fans believe that Rhodes will have a long title reign, which may continue at least until WrestleMania 42.However, Triple H's era is known for unpredictability and delivering shockers when fans least expect it. So, there is a possibility that the Undisputed WWE Championship may slip away from Cody's grasp before the year ends. The American Nightmare's days as champion may therefore be numbered. The Game may be planning a massive shocker that no one is anticipating.Here are four reasons why Cody Rhodes may lose his coveted title before the end of 2025:#4. Long list of World Title contenders in the queueCody Rhodes may lose his world title before the end of 2025 due to the long list of world title contenders waiting the get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title. The SmackDown roster is stacked with top talents, some main-event caliber, while others are on the cusp of breaking through. It includes names like Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn.Triple H's booking strategy often involves rotating titles to keep storylines fresh and elevate new stars. This long queue of challengers does create pressure to transition the title. As a result, Rhodes might end up losing his gold before the end of this year. The presence of such a huge roster means WWE has multiple options for the championship to ensure great storylines.#3. WWE SmackDown needs a fresh rebootThe need for SmackDown to undergo a seismic shift is another major reason why Cody Rhodes may lose the Undisputed WWE Title. The blue brand has been receiving criticisms of late due to its poor functioning. While RAW has managed to keep fans' interest driven, SmackDown failed to do so. This calls for a fresh reboot that could stir excitement again on Friday nights.Therefore, WWE might be forced to take the world title away from Cody Rhodes as soon as this year and crown a new champion. This move, which may come as a massive shocker, might once again put SmackDown into the spotlight. It could help WWE bring a fresh change of air on Friday nights, which may eventually help SmackDown retain its interest and ratings.#2. Randy Orton's turn on Cody Rhodes needs maximum impactWWE has been teasing a feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton since last year. It is no secret that The Viper would turn on Rhodes at some point, which is very likely to happen before the end of 2025. For a moment this big WWE needs to drive the maximum impact. Orton should not only turn on his friend, but he should also cost The American Nightmare the world title.This will add much more intensity and emotion to this potential feud, which may kick off at the end of this year and continue throughout the WrestleMania 42 season. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton don't need a championship to feud with, as the two men have a storied history. Hence, Rhodes may lose his gold before the year ends to start a new chapter.#1. For a major shocking element before wrapping up the yearWWE has been more in the bad light less in the good light this year due to several controversial decisions. Whether it's miserably handling John Cena's Farewell Tour or the poor booking of several stars, Triple H's reputation took a big hit. Therefore, the company may look to pull off something big before the year ends to somewhat wash away the negatives of 2025 from fans' minds.As a result, Triple H might leave everyone stunned by taking the title away from Cody Rhodes and crowning a new Undisputed WWE Champion, someone that fans have been clamoring to see. A move like that could set the internet abuzz, generating a pleasant and shocking reaction among fans. This would help WWE wrap up 2025 on a good note with a huge banger.