4 reasons why Cody Rhodes must turn heel in WWE in 2026

WWE's 2025 is halfway done now. The year has already been one for the ages, as the sports entertainment juggernaut has broken various viewership records, attendance records, and gates. There has been a constant array of big-time matches and stories.

Looking ahead to 2026, there is a lot to look forward to. WrestleMania 42 will take place in Las Vegas. Additionally, with NXT Europe allegedly launching later this year, World Wrestling Entertainment will have six brands, including AAA, all up and running at one time.

Another major thing could happen come 2026. There is a very real chance that Cody Rhodes could turn heel next year. John Cena shocked the world by becoming a villain in 2025, and Cody could follow suit.

In fact, not only could Cody turn, but he arguably should. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why The American Nightmare needs to become a villain in the company in 2026.

Below are four reasons why Cody Rhodes must turn heel in WWE in 2026.

#4. Some fans turned on Cody Rhodes already

WWE fans generally love Cody Rhodes. He is one of the most popular stars in the industry among both adults and children. His merchandise numbers and crowd pops rival or beat almost anybody.

That is usually the case, at least. This wasn't the case at WWE WrestleMania 41, however, as Cody was actually heavily booed in Vegas in favor of John Cena. In fact, even at Night of Champions, the crowd seemed to favor Randy Orton.

While John Cena and Randy Orton are icons, the crowd's preference for them over Rhodes shows that Cody isn't bulletproof as a babyface, and there may be some resentment building. If some crowds are already turning on The American Nightmare, a heel turn may be a wise idea.

#3. A turn will help Cody Rhodes avoid becoming stale

WWE has had some incredible babyfaces over the years. Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena are three of the biggest heroes in wrestling history. The three also have something in common: the crowds eventually turned on them or grew bored with them.

Hulk Hogan, in particular, suffered from being a babyface for too long. This led to burnout and staleness that hurt him both in WWE and in WCW. It took Hogan turning heel as part of the New World Order for things to change for him.

Cody has been a babyface for over three years now. This includes spending a year straight as World Champion. To avoid Cody becoming stale, a heel turn will need to take place sooner or later. 2026 may be the perfect time for exactly that to happen.

#2. A heel turn opens Cody up to new feuds and dynamics

In relation to staleness, Cody Rhodes has been a babyface battling various heels for years now in WWE. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Gunther, Kevin Owens, and various others have been in feuds with The American Nightmare.

Given that he has wrestled most of the top heels in the company, a heel turn in 2026 would open Cody up to new opponents in WWE. More importantly, though, it would also allow past feuds to be explored in a new way.

For example, heel Cody Rhodes vs. babyface AJ Styles would be a completely different match and rivalry than when the roles were reversed. The same could be said for a Damian Priest or even Kevin Owens if he returns to the ring as a babyface.

#1. WWE can then book Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns III

A name mentioned in the previous entry is perhaps the biggest reason why Cody Rhodes should turn heel in 2026. That name is former WWE Champion and WrestleMania headliner Roman Reigns.

The OTC is one of the biggest stars in WWE today and in company history. The bulk of the last half-decade has seen The Tribal Chief as a heel, but he turned babyface following WrestleMania just last year.

When Roman was a villain, he and Cody Rhodes had two of the biggest matches ever, both of which took place in WrestleMania main events. Now that Reigns is a beloved babyface, Triple H could book the bout for a third time, but this time with the roles reversed.

This would be huge for the company and extremely fascinating to witness. How would the dynamic play out this time? If Cody turns heel next year, we may find out.

