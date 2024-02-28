4 reasons why Damian Priest should cash in on Gunther at WrestleMania 40

In 2023, Damian Priest shocked the WWE Universe when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, since winning the contract, The Judgment Day member hasn't cashed in his opportunity on a champion. As a matter of fact, Damian hasn't even faced a champion for their title.

While the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently busy in feuds with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, respectively, Damian can use this opportunity to cash in his contract on Gunther. Regardless of whom the Austrian faces at WrestleMania 40, Damian can use the opportunity to win his first singles title.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why Damian Preist should cash in his Money in the Bank contract against Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

#4. Damian Priest gets a singles push

While Damian Priest is having a great time as a member of The Judgment Day, he is yet to receive a significant push in his singles career. Until now, Damian has only received a push in tag-team competition, and given he has won the Money in the Bank contract, it's clear WWE does have plans for him in singles competition.

Hence, at WrestleMania 40, the promotion could push Damian for a singles title run by allowing him to cash in on Gunther. Losing to The Judgment Day member in such a manner won't hurt the Austrian, either.

#3. Allows Gunther to pursue a World Championship run

Damian Priest cashing in on Gunther and beating him to win the Intercontinental Championship will also benefit the latter. For a long time now, many in the WWE Universe believe Gunther deserves to compete and potentially win a World Championship. However, his Intercontinental title reign is stopping him from doing so.

Therefore, if Damian beats the Austrian, then he will be able to challenge someone like Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns for a World Championship. By doing so, the Stamford-based promotion will be able to create a major star in Gunther.

#2. The Judgment Day becomes even more dominant

Currently, in WWE, not many teams are as dominant as The Judgment Day. While Rhea Ripley holds the Women's World Championship, Damian Priest and Finn Balor hold the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, by winning the Intercontinental title, Judgment Day will have almost every piece of gold on RAW.

While the World Heavyweight Championship is something they will still have to achieve, starting their conquest by winning the Intercontinental title won't harm the faction. This is one major reason why Damian must consider cashing in on Gunther.

#1. Gets Damian Priest out of a tough spot

When one examines the current scenario, one simply can't blame Damian Priest for not cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The reason behind this can be attributed to the fact that both World Champions on RAW and SmackDown are extremely difficult to beat in singles competition.

In such a scenario, it would be extremely difficult for someone like Damian to beat Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins even though The Judgment Day member has the Money in the Bank briefcase. Hence, for his safety, it's better he challenges a superstar like Gunther first.