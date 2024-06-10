4 reasons why Dana Brooke returned to WWE

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 aired last night on streaming platforms. The show featured six big matches, including Ethan Page challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, an NXT Underground Match, and more.

The most intriguing match heading into the show lived up to expectations, as Roxanne Perez defended her prized NXT Women's Championship against TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Roxanne eventually retained her title, but it wasn't without a little chaos. Tatum Paxley snuck out to steal the TNA Knockouts Title, only for Ash By Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke) to show up out of nowhere and stop it. Brooke was released by the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023. She made her TNA debut at Hard to Kill 2024.

Fans were shocked to see Dana back on World Wrestling Entertainment following her release last year. This article will break down a handful of possible reasons why the former 24/7 Champion returned at the Battleground Premium Live Event.

Below are four reasons why Dana Brooke returned to WWE.

#4. She could have been featured to strengthen the new WWE-TNA working relationship

TNA Wrestling, once known as IMPACT Wrestling, has been a staple in the industry for the last 22 years. While the company debuted in 2002, the promotion has dramatically changed in the past few years, with various owners and bookers playing musical chairs.

While the promotion once attempted to be a competent rival to WWE, it eventually declined in popularity after failing to put a credible challenge to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, much like AEW today. However, TNA Wrestling and the Stamford-based promotion have forged a working relationship. with Jordynne Grace making multiple appearances this year on WWE TV.

Dana's appearance could be a good-faith move to further promote TNA stars. This develops the relationship between the parties further.

#3. Ash By Elegance could want the TNA Knockouts Championship

Beyond her appearance being tied to the current dynamics between WWE and TNA Wrestling, it could also be to further an ongoing storyline. In fact, it would make a lot of sense based on her current persona: Ash By Elegance.

Ash By Elegance, Dana's name in TNA Wrestling, is a rich woman with an overly inflated ego. She and Jordynne Grace have been at each other's throats in recent months. However, they've yet to have a proper clash.

The former Dana Brooke clearly wants the TNA Knockouts World Title. Hence, her appearance at WWE NXT Battleground was likely to protect the belt so that she could dethrone the reigning champion. If Tatum Paxley had taken the belt, Ash By Elegance wouldn't have been able to defeat Jordynne for the gold.

#2. Dana Brooke could be returning to NXT full-time

As noted, Dana Brooke is a former WWE Superstar. She spent an entire decade with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The 35-year-old joined forces with the promotion in 2013 and made her NXT debut in 2014.

While Dana wasn't often a championship-caliber performer, she won the WWE 24/7 Title on 15 occasions. Not only that, but many believe she was finding her footing before her release last year.

Now that she has reinvented herself elsewhere, Brooke's appearance at Battleground could pave the way for her full-time NXT return. Her recent appearance could be part of her eventual feud with Tatum Paxley. It could even lead to her challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

#1. This could be setting up an NXT vs. TNA Worlds Collide show

The recent working relationship between WWE and TNA has opened up the possibility of dream inter-promotional matches between top stars.

The match between NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Battleground 2024 proved that inter-promotional matches between the stars of both companies can make for an exciting affair.

There is a chance a future Premium Live Event could be designed to have crossover matches between NXT and TNA stars. If there are plans for a Worlds Collide special between the two companies, Dana Brooke's appearance during Perez vs. Grace could be another step towards that.

