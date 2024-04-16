4 Reasons why DIY are the #1 contenders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW this week was a big show. Over 11,000 fans attended the show in Montreal, which helped build towards the Backlash Premium Live Event and the upcoming two-night Draft. While a lot happened, one of the more exciting moments saw new contenders being crowned.

The DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa took on The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and The Creed Brothers' Julius and Brutus Creed. While the match was extremely exciting, and any of the three duos could have won, it was ultimately Gargano and Ciampa who left as the victors.

This is a massive win for DIY, as it means the pair will be in tag team action next week. They will clash with The Miz and R-Truth for the prized World Tag Team Titles, which were previously known as the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Some fans are surprised to see DIY win the big-time match and move on to challenge for gold. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why Triple H and company officials booked Tommaso and Johnny to become the new contenders.

Below are four reasons why DIY are the #1 contenders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW.

#4. Awesome Truth is somewhat limited

Awesome Truth is one of the most popular tag teams in all of WWE. The duo of The Miz and R-Truth has the support of the audience. Truth, in particular, is one of the most beloved performers in the entire company. The Miz is also one of the most cunning. They're both incredibly charismatic.

Still, for as smart, charismatic and entertaining as the duo happens to be, Truth and Miz are somewhat limited. The talented and athletic R-Truth is now in his 50s, and he can't quite put on the high-impact kind of matches fans often expect out of champions in 2024.

This could be why DIY picked up the big win on RAW. WWE and Triple H may recognize that R-Truth and The Miz are great short-term champions who got an excellent moment at WrestleMania XL, but they can't necessarily put on the bangers fans want to see. DIY, on the other hand, is more fitting for that role.

#3. The Miz and R-Truth may be splitting up in the WWE Draft

The WWE Draft is held nearly every year. The event, which typically occurs across Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, dramatically shakes things up by having stars change brands. This allows for new matches, feuds, and alliances to be created.

The 2024 WWE Draft is set to take place on Friday, April 26 and Monday, April 29. This time around, NXT will be a bigger part of things, but the same general premise will remain. Wrestlers can go anywhere, potentially meaning groups and teams could be split up.

Triple H and company officials may have had Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa win the Triple Threat Tag Team Match so they can dethrone Awesome Truth, which then allows the duo to be split up. The Miz, for example, could move to NXT to help others develop.

#2. DIY are extremely talented

Another reason DIY likely won the match on RAW and could go on to win the WWE World Tag Team Titles is their talent. When it comes to in-ring talent, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are two of the best in the world.

WWE is absolutely stacked with talent. Some of the best wrestlers in the world are on RAW, such as Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. DIY standing out among that level of incredible talent truly speaks to how skillful the duo is.

They could have won for that reason alone. If performers are exceptionally talented, they should be pushed up the card. With the aforementioned weaknesses in The Awesome Truth's game, DIY can deliver where Truth and The Miz cannot.

#1. DIY are Triple H guys

The final reason DIY won has little to do with what fans see on-screen. Yes, DIY is incredibly talented, and yes, there may be a good reason to take the titles off of Awesome Truth. Above all else, however, DIY has support from WWE's key figure.

It was Triple H's NXT that brought Johnny Gargano and Tommaso to WWE. The pair won the NXT Tag Team Titles, and both went on to hold the NXT Championship. In many fans' eyes, the highlight of the black and gold era was when the two feuded.

DIY are very much Triple H guys. With The Game's support, it makes sense that they would get their due sooner or later. Now seems to be the start of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's push to the top.

