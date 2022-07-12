4 Reasons why Edge needs to win the Money in the Bank contract from Theory

Edge hasn't been seen since The Judgment Day turned on him. The attack he suffered at the hands of his own teammates saw him being kicked out and replaced by Finn Balor. He hasn't appeared on WWE TV since then, leaving many fans wondering when and how his return will take place.

There are many things the WWE Hall of Famer could do when he returns to WWE programming. One such scenario is winning the Money in the Bank contract from Theory, who prevailed over seven other men at the titular pay-per-view.

The Rated-R Superstar is someone who knows a thing or two about the briefcase, having cashed it in himself on two occasions. Him winning the contract would be great booking, given how it can accomplish multiple things.

On that note, we explore this possibility and present four reasons why Edge winning the MITB contract from Theory would make for exciting television.

#4. On our list of reasons why Edge should win the Money in the Bank contract from Theory: It would turn him face again

We want babyface Edge to return

Edge returned to WWE a gritty and determined babyface ready to prove he can hang with the current crop of superstars. He did just that on multiple occasions and was a huge fan favorite until his sudden heel turn.

The character switch was a bit of an odd one and wasn't as great as his previous villainous gimmick in the mid-2000s. Meanwhile, the formation of The Judgment Day did little to help his character develop on TV.

The veteran's run as the steely good guy could resume should he return to shut Theory up. Fans seemingly dislike the upstart with a passion and would cheer The Rated-R Superstar if he showed up to take his most prized possession away from him.

#3. He could create history

Edge is a history-maker with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Along with The Miz and CM Punk, he is the only one to have cashed in the briefcase on more than one occasion. The Hall of Famer taking the contract from Theory could put him in a league of his own.

The Ultimate Opportunist could become the first and only superstar to cash in the illustrious contract on three separate occasions. He is someone who has won everything there is to win in WWE. However, another cash-in and entry into the history books wouldn't hurt. Speaking of which.....

#2. He could become world champion again

A final world title reign for The Rated-R Superstar? Yes, please

Edge is an 11-time world champion and has held the top prize more than most. His return to WWE in 2020 and subsequent Royal Rumble win the following year highlighted his desire to become a top dog once again. However, it didn't quite pan out that way for him as he lost at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. But that doesn't mean all the doors towards glory are closed.

The Rated-R Superstar beating Theory and taking the Money in the Bank contract is his best shot at returning to the top of the mountain. His failed attempts at winning the world title could all be worth it if he wins the contract and successfully cashes in on a top star.

#1. He could get his revenge on Roman Reigns

Edge's feud with Roman Reigns saw him on the losing end of things. Despite coming close to beating him, the overwhelming interference from The Bloodline and Daniel Bryan/Seth Rollins saw him fail to knock The Tribal Chief off his perch. Reigns did exactly what he said he would do: smash, stack, and pin.

However, Reigns would be wise to be nervous should The Ultimate Opportunist get his hands on the Money in the Bank contract. If he can beat Theory and take it for himself, The Tribal Chief's unstoppable title reign will be in danger.

The veteran knows a thing or two about striking at the right moment, and that knowledge will be enough to snatch the titles away from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. On the booking front, The Rated-R Superstar beating Reigns and taking his prized possession away would be fantastic storytelling.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far