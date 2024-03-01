4 Reasons why Gunther should defend the title in a multi-person match at WrestleMania 40

The top title matches for WrestleMania 40 are already set. Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins will battle Drew McIntyre, and Bayley and Becky Lynch will challenge IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, respectively.

After the Elimination Chamber event, it appears that Logan Paul and Randy Orton could be facing each other for the United States title. That leaves Gunther without an obvious opponent for WrestleMania 40.

During the latest episode of RAW, however, several potential opponents were teased. The Ring General crossed paths with Sami Zayn while Chad Gable pleaded for another shot.

Gunther should defend the Intercontinental Championship in a multi-person match for the following four reasons.

#4. If he wins, he can claim he beat three stars at once

If WWE goes ahead with a Fatal Four-Way type contest, it will add a different dynamic to Gunther's title matches. Most of his defenses have been the usual one-on-one encounters, pitting him against one other WWE star. He did defeat two opponents at WrestleMania 39.

Imperium has interfered a few times in his matches, but not on the level of interference from The Bloodline or Meta-Four. With three other potential wrestlers, interference will be harder to pull off.

If he overcomes the challenge of more than three stars, he can boast that he beat numerous people at the same time. That overconfidence would make him feel even more invincible than before.

#3. A multi-person match offers a variety of contests for WrestleMania 40

Gunther beat Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

Title matches at WrestleMania are traditionally of the one-on-one variety. Roman Reigns' last title defense at the Royal Rumble was a Fatal Four-Way. He also battled former WWE stars Daniel Bryan and Edge in a Triple Threat in 2021.

As things currently sit, bouts for the World Heavyweight, Undisputed WWE Universal, Women's World, and WWE Women's titles will be between two stars.

Offering up a different type of match gives the card some variety rather than the same setting for every contest. With 14 potential matches over two days, there will need to be some specialty bouts.

#2. It would get more stars on the WrestleMania 40 card

Knight, Orton, and Styles all challenged Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

Even with WrestleMania 40 being a two-day event, several stars will be left off of the card. Unfortunately, this happens every year due to planned matches and angles for The Show of Shows.

If Gunther puts his belt on the line against a few stars, it will give those performers a coveted spot at WrestleMania 40. How else will everyone get on the card? Over the last few years, The Andre the Giant Battle Royale has taken place on the SmackDown before the event.

The Judgment Day could also defend their Championships in a multi-team match to maximize the amount of WWE stars with spots in Philadelphia. Bobby Lashley missed out last year due to the unfortunate situation with Bray Wyatt. Hopefully, that won't happen again for a deserving star.

#1. He can drop the title without being pinned

Gunther and Roman Reigns are similar in that both stars have rarely been pinned over the last two years. Jey Uso did so in a tag team match, while Gunther has rarely been pinned on the main roster.

It's clear that in a one-on-one setting, most WWE Superstars shouldn't be able to pin The Ring General. The beauty of having a multi-person match for WrestleMania 40 would be that it could lead to a title swap without Gunther factoring into the decision.

Should he lose the title, he could claim that he wasn't the star who was pinned. The biggest reason why he may drop the title is because he's more than ready for a major title reign.

Losing the title without being pinned maintains his mystique while moving things forward for each star in the contest.

