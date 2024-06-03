With his win at King and Queen of the Ring, Gunther earned a World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam. The change is exciting as it provides the tournament winners with more than just a title and a crown.

The Ring General bested the likes of Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton for the honor. However, who he'll challenge at SummerSlam could change between now and Cleveland.

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will battle at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow. McIntyre could regain the title he lost at WrestleMania 40. Regardless of the champion, Gunther should lose his title match at SummerSlam for the next four reasons.

#4. He just won King of the Ring

Trending

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were historic for giving the winners title shots at SummerSlam. Earning that right is a special reward for outlasting the field of competitors.

Bianca Belair won the Women's Tag Team Titles with Jade Cargill at Backlash: France. Luckily, bookers didn't give either woman the title Queen of the Ring while champion.

The same goes for Gunther, even though he earned the right to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship in Cleveland. He can win the title down the road another way, possibly by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber.

#3. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns failed in their first attempts

While they are the two biggest stars in WWE, both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes lost in their first bids to win major titles in WWE. Reigns lost a few times to Brock Lesnar - and a Seth Rollins cash-in - before finally winning a major belt.

Rhodes had the same misfortune as he lost to The Tribal Chief last year but defeated him at WrestleMania 40. Losing the first time around adds a layer to the storytelling of eventually winning the title.

If Gunther is going to be considered on the same level as Reigns and Rhodes, it wouldn't hurt to book his journey similarly.

#2. If he faces Drew McIntyre, McIntyre deserves to win

McIntyre came close to ending Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion

The Scottish Warrior has the next shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. There's also Money in the Bank and the winner of this year's case.

The title could theoretically change hands a few times before SummerSlam, meaning Gunther won't know his opponent until before the show. If McIntyre walks into Cleveland with the belt, it won't be the first time he has tangled with The Ring General over a title.

McIntyre fell to Gunther twice when pursuing the Intercontinental title. A third loss would hurt his credibility as a top WWE star. That reason alone should negate a big win at SummerSlam for the 2024 King of the Ring.

#1. Gunther just came off of a record-setting title reign

The Ring General already made history before his big match at WrestleMania 40

The biggest reason why Gunther shouldn't win the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam is because he just came off a record-setting reign.

After beating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship, The Ring General became the longest-reigning titleholder at 666 days. He lost the belt in April but immediately won another big accolade with King of the Ring.

Royal Rumble winners used to always have success at WrestleMania, but that has changed over the last few years. The same applies to Money in the Bank. Since he just had a monster reign as a champion, winning a belt again so soon might be overkill by giving one star too many titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback