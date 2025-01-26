4 reasons why Gunther needs to drop the World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. The challenger connected with an Uso Splash during the bout but could not keep the champion down.

The Ring General picked up the pinfall victory after planting The Yeet Master with two Powerbombs. The veteran had captured the title at WWE SummerSlam 2024, but his title reign has arguably left a lot to be desired so far.

Listed below are four reasons why Gunther needs to drop the World Heavyweight Championship:

#4. Gunther's title reign has become stale on WWE television

Gunther defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam last year to become the World Heavyweight Champion. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor betrayed The Archer of Infamy during the match and cost him the title.

The leader of Imperium then successfully defended the title against Randy Orton and Priest at PLEs and then again against the 42-year-old and Balor in a Triple Threat match at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Most fans expected the 37-year-old to retain the title last month at SNME, and it was also predictable that he would defeat Jey Uso last night.

The company has not been able to find a captivating storyline for the veteran as champion since he won the title last year.

#3. He has taken a backseat to Cody Rhodes as champion

Cody Rhodes likes to refer to himself as the quarterback of the company and his words ring true given how WWE books him. Rhodes wasn't in action at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the company made sure to book him in a contract signing with Kevin Owens ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at Royal Rumble.

The American Nightmare also kicked off SmackDown this past Friday night with a one-on-one interview with Joe Tessitore. Gunther is not given nearly as much spotlight as Rhodes gets as champion, and the World Heavyweight Championship has arguably lost some mystique in recent months.

Cody Rhodes also defeated the World Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel 2024 in a singles match fair and square, somewhat diminishing his championship aura.

#2. The champion may need a fresh start on SmackDown

Gunther has already established himself as one of the best wrestlers on the planet, but his time as World Heavyweight Champion has not been the best showcase for him. He seemingly was afraid of Damian Priest before getting the better of him at WWE Survivor Series 2024 and was taken to the limit by Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.

He could need a fresh start on the blue brand simply to find his confidence once again. The promotion could take the title off him in the weeks ahead, and the Imperium star could use the Transfer Window to move to WWE SmackDown.

#1. Losing the title could be the best thing for Gunther's character

Gunther has proven his dominance on the main roster, but it may be time to shake things up. Roman Reigns was pinned by Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2024, only to get the ultimate revenge by defeating him in the Tribal Combat Match earlier this month on WWE RAW. The setback for Reigns last year made his victory over Sikoa on the red brand's debut on Netflix mean more to fans.

The World Heavyweight Champion could lose the title in the coming weeks in shocking fashion. However, it might be the best thing for his character, as fans would now view him as vulnerable. Gunther could potentially get fans on his side as he worked his way back up the card, making his next title reign much more meaningful.

