4 Reasons why the Hardy Boyz are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

The Hardy Boyz fired the first shot in the WWE NXT vs. TNA Invasion show. Matt and Jeff defeated Darkstate to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions in the opening match.Saquon Shugars and Cutler James were immediately ejected after all four members of the faction attacked the legendary duo before the bell.Having a level playing field meant that TNA had a great chance to start the night with a win. The Hardy Boyz could have won the NXT Tag Team titles for any of the next four reasons.#4. To finally give TNA a win in the rivalrySo far, Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne, and Kelani Jordan have won TNA gold. Williams is the current TNA Heavyweight Champion, while Jayne lost the Knockouts title to Ash By Elegance. Jordan won the women's belt after Ash vacated it.Those title victories made the supposed 'feud' extremely one-sided. It almost felt as if TNA wasn't getting anything out of the partnership except big losses.By having Matt and Jeff win tag team gold, it at least gets TNA in the win column. Had they lost not only another title match but also the opening contest of Invasion, it would have set a bad tone for the underdogs.#3. The WWE/NXT fans love Matt and Jeff Hardy View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn terms of teams that could have believably beaten Darkstate, NXT didn't offer up many possibilities. Hank and Tank already won and lost the belts. The new Chase University isn't ready. OTM has been MIA.Since officials haven't built up many new duos, it made sense for one of the greatest duos of all time to become double champions.Fans all over the world love Matt and Jeff, so losing the titles wasn't as big a deal to the NXT audience. It also adds another tag team championship to the Hardys' trophy case.#2. To prop up the Bound For Glory match with the DudleysThe Hardyz will face the Dudley Boys at TNA's upcoming Bound For Glory show. Both duos are among the greatest in wrestling history and have won gold in both WWE and TNA.Bubba Ray and Devon were present for the tag team title match on NXT. The two teams glared at each other after the night's opening contest.Having two sets of titles amps the stakes up even more, giving the legendary showdown even more prestige than it had before TNA vs. NXT.#1. They could be moving to WWE at the end of the yearMatt and Jeff Hardy's deals with TNA expire at the end of November 2025. That's under two months until the legendary duo could decide to re-sign with their current employers or move on to a different company.Since they started their wrestling journey and made their names in WWE, it seems like Matt and Jeff could have one final run under Triple H's guidance. The fans love them, so it's not like it'd be hard to warm up to them if they returned.With how they were handled during the Invasion angle, they could keep the titles as free agents if they intend to sign deals with WWE.