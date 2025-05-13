4 reasons why Jeff Cobb made a mistake aligning with Solo Sikoa in WWE

WWE Backlash took place this past Saturday and it was a very strong show. Despite some fans going into the event with relatively low expectations, just about everything on the card delivered or even overdelivered.

Arguably the match of the night was a Fatal 4-Way with the coveted United States Championship on the line. Jacob Fatu defended his belt against LA Knight and two former world champions in Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

The match ended a way that absolutely shocked fans. NJPW star Jeff Cobb arrived, laying out LA Knight, and helping Jacob Fatu retain his gold. It appears he was sent by Solo Sikoa, which was shocking, as he had claimed he was out of soldiers on SmackDown.

While Cobb was a big surprise, it could be argued that he made a big mistake aligning himself with Solo Sikoa. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why the former NJPW star may have messed up by aligning with the former Tribal Chief.

Below are four reasons why Jeff Cobb made a mistake aligning with Solo Sikoa in WWE.

#4. Solo Sikoa can't be trusted

The first and perhaps biggest reason why Jeff Cobb arguably made a mistake in working with Solo Sikoa comes down to trust. Solo Sikoa is one of WWE's least trustworthy performers.

He betrayed Jimmy Uso. He betrayed Paul Heyman. Solo Sikoa turned on Roman Reigns. Even right now, some fans believe he is plotting against Jacob Fatu. These are family members and long-time stablemates that Solo has had no problem turning his back on and assaulting.

This means Solo will have no problem betraying Jeff Cobb next. If he's willing to betray Roman Reigns and his own older brother to get ahead, turning on Jeff will be nothing to the former Tribal Chief. He just isn't trustworthy and thus aligning with Solo is a mistake.

#3. Jacob Fatu is angry with Solo Sikoa and potentially Jeff Cobb too

There is an interesting wrinkle that fans immediately noticed in Jeff Cobb's WWE debut. While Solo Sikoa clearly knew and seemingly arranged Jeff's arrival and subsequent interference, Jacob Fatu appeared to not be clued in.

The Samoan Werewolf looked confused and even angry over Jeff laying out LA Knight. This, of course, isn't because the WWE United States Champion likes The Megastar. Instead, he has made it clear on multiple occasions that he does not want Solo's help and that he doesn't need Sikoa's gameplans.

Yet, Solo still helped Jacob and had a gameplan. Fatu is likely furious over this, which means he will probably immediately dislike Jeff Cobb. The Samoan Werewolf being your enemy is always a bad idea, but especially if you're new to the company. Cobb may have made a big mistake.

#2. Joining Solo's side makes him an enemy to Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu may not exactly be Jeff Cobb's enemy now, but their relationship isn't totally clear. The Samoan Werewolf might decide to be grateful for the help, even if he might not like that he wasn't clued in. The new WWE star undoubtedly made himself an enemy out of Roman Reigns, however.

The OTC was the original leader of The Bloodline until Solo Sikoa betrayed him last year. Once Roman returned at SummerSlam 2024, he and Solo became bitter rivals and battled it out frequently until Reigns won back the Ula Fala during the RAW Netflix premiere in January.

Given Roman's issues with this new Bloodline and Solo Sikoa in particular, Jeff certainly made an enemy out of Roman by aligning with Sikoa. Given Reigns' status in the company, ability, and behind the scenes power, it seems like a mistake to rival him.

#1. Solo Sikoa's push in WWE isn't what it once was

The last reason on this list that indicates Jeff Cobb made a mistake by working with Solo Sikoa comes down to the latter's push in WWE. Simply put: Solo isn't pushed like he once was.

Last year was the biggest year of Solo Sikoa's WWE career. He headlined SummerSlam with Cody Rhodes. He was in numerous main event matches on Premium Live Events and television. Now, however, that's mostly gone.

Solo isn't being pushed hard by Triple H anymore and his status as a top guy has been diminished. Linking up with Sikoa now feels like betting on a losing horse. It may have been more wise for Cobb to unite with someone on top or on their way up as opposed to Solo who is on his way down the card.

