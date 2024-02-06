4 reasons why Jey Uso should challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE RAW aired last night on the USA Network. The big show had a lot of eyeballs on the program following the controversial events, with The Rock seemingly stealing Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Many fans were hoping for an answer regarding The American Nightmare's future. Some people expected him to officially accept a match with Seth Rollins or change his mind and demand his match against Roman Reigns. Ultimately, neither thing happened. Still, the show had a lot of intrigue, courtesy of other segments.

One of the most exciting moments came courtesy of Imperium's celebration for Gunther hitting 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion. Jey Uso interrupted the proceedings, and he had a war of words with The Ring General. This eventually led to a fight, with The New Day saving Jey from a three-on-one beating.

It appears as if Main Event Jey Uso will be the next man to challenge the seemingly unbeatable Intercontinental Champion. It is not clear when they will compete, but it could be argued that WrestleMania 40 is the perfect venue. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Jey should be The Ring General's next challenger and why the bout should happen at WrestleMania 40.

Below are four reasons why Jey Uso should challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Jey Uso is extremely over

Jey Uso is one of the most interesting WWE Superstars of all time because his meteoric rise was unexpected. He has been a top star for quite some time, but his success has always been as part of a tag team and, at times, a stable.

The Usos is arguably the most successful team in WWE history. Meanwhile, The Bloodline is debatably the best faction of all time. That is why Jey breaking out and becoming a major solo star was such a surprise. Fans began to gravitate towards him thanks to the mistreatment of Roman Reigns, and Jey's skills beginning to shine.

Now, Jey is one of the most beloved stars in the entire company. Fans react to everything he does, and even his merchandise gets sold extremely well. As a result of Jey's popularity, booking him and Gunther for a match just makes sense.

#3. Gunther needs a big star to wrestle at WWE's biggest show

Gunther in Germany

Gunther is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He first won the title in 2022 and has managed to hold onto the coveted prize for well over a year and a half. If he manages to hold on to the prized title for a few more months, he will hit the two-year mark as a champion.

Throughout his time as champion, Gunther has beaten a plethora of opponents, including Mustafa Ali, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed, among others. While some names are former world champions, he has mostly kept to fighting mid-card and upper mid-card performers.

At a certain point, Gunther will go through every mid-card opponent available to him on the roster. He needs to start competing against bigger stars, and Jey Uso certainly fits that description. At an event as big as WrestleMania, a bigger-name opponent is a must, so Jey would fit in perfectly.

#2. Jey Uso deserves to win his first singles title in the company

Jey Uso at Fastlane

As noted, Jey Uso has spent the bulk of his professional wrestling career as part of a tag team. When Jimmy Uso was not around, however, Jey did have brief runs as a singles star while with The Bloodline. This led to him winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Granted, that win is not a championship victory. Still, his singles success cannot be denied. He has headlined television and even major shows with the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Jey has come to play as a solo star in WWE.

With his success thus far, his popularity, and his incredible merchandise sales, Jey deserves to be rewarded. It is rare for a tag team star to become such a hit as a singles competitor. Uso finally winning his first singles title would be the perfect reward for his incredible transformation.

#1. Both men have earned a major singles match

WrestleMania is a grand event. It is unquestionably the biggest show WWE puts on every single year. In general, it is also the biggest wrestling event. All eyes are on The Show of Shows and the competitors who compete there.

Every wrestler dreams of competing at WrestleMania. This is even more true for those contracted to WWE. Unfortunately, spots on the card are limited, even with a two-night spectacular. It is difficult for stars to have a match on the show at all, much less a spotlight singles bout.

Still, Gunther and Jey Uso have been incredible over the past year. Jey broke out as a singles name, and Gunther has been arguably the best wrestler in the Stamford-based company. Both men have earned the right to a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will they compete at the mega event? Only time will tell.

