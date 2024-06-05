4 reasons why Jey Uso should win the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank contract

WWE has had several hit premium live events this year. The 2024 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber: Perth, and WrestleMania 40 were all held in major stadiums. Backlash: France and the King and Queen of the Ring shows were both in arenas, but in front of excited international crowds.

The company's next premium live event is Clash at the Castle in Scotland, but it will quickly be followed up by Money in the Bank 2024, which will take place in Canada. As the name suggests, it will feature Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

From the men's side of things, one performer has already made it clear that they intend to be involved in the bout. In fact, they've already declared their intention to win it. That man is Main Event Jey Uso.

While it is impossible to declare who will win the match when the field is yet to be revealed, there is an argument to be made that Jey Uso would be a great winner. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why that's the case.

Below are four reasons why Jey Uso should win the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank contract.

#4. Jey Uso is extremely over

The first and most obvious reason why Jey Uso should become Mr. Money in the Bank comes down to popularity. There is a very real chance that the former WWE Tag Team Champion is the most popular man in the entire company right now.

The likes of Cody Rhodes, the absent Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Randy Orton are all incredibly popular in their own right. Still, the way the crowd has taken to Jey Uso, his incredible entrance, and even his "yeet" catchphrase can't be denied.

With the reactions that the WWE Universe give Jey Uso week in and week out, it only makes sense for him to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The fans certainly want to see it, so why not make it happen?

#3. Winning Money in the Bank will truly make him "Main Event"

Jey Uso spent the bulk of his career as a tag team competitor. He and Jimmy Uso were collectively known as The Usos for well over a decade. They were successful too, as the pair are multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

Starting as part of The Bloodline, but more so once he split, the talented performer has gone by the nickname Main Event Jey Uso. In many ways, it is Jey attempting to become the top headline act in the sports entertainment juggernaut like Roman Reigns and others.

While he has the nickname, Jey only rarely main events, and it is usually just on weekly television. If he wins Money in the Bank, however, Uso could become a world champion in WWE and thus potentially truly become a main event name.

#2. Jey Uso never wins the big one

Jey Uso being nicknamed Main Event is great, even if he rarely actually headlines PLEs. Still, he does on occasion, especially when being paired up with the likes of Roman Reigns and Gunther.

In general, he's had several big matches over the last year. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam, attempted to dethrone Damian Priest at Backlash: France, and has chased the Intercontinental Title unsuccessfully.

Unfortunately, Jey lost every bout he's had for a singles championship. He also failed to win King of the Ring. Given his history of always losing the big one, it would make sense for him to finally do it big and prove he can win when it counts by capturing Money in the Bank.

#1. It could allow him to move to WWE SmackDown if needed

The final reason why Jey Uso might win the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is less to do with pushing him to the next level and more of a booking move. There is a chance that Triple H and WWE officials will use it as a way to change Jey's brand.

The Bloodline saga is currently happening on the blue brand. Solo Sikoa has taken over the stable and brought in both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to be by his side. He forcefully booted Jimmy Uso from the stable and many believe Jimmy will be back for revenge soon.

If he does indeed come back looking for revenge, he can't do it alone. He may need his brother by his side. The two could reunite if Jey wins Money in the Bank and uses the briefcase to move to Friday Night SmackDown. Who knows, both of The Usos could even reunite with Roman Reigns.

