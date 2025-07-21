4 reasons Jimmy Uso should move to WWE RAW

WWE has four brands, excluding the recent acquisition of AAA in Mexico. NXT and Evolve focus on developing the stars of tomorrow. Meanwhile, the big two brands are Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.One star from Friday Night SmackDown that many fans enjoy watching is Jimmy Uso. He is one of the wrestling sons of the legendary Hall of Famer Rikishi and has spent over 15 years working for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.Jimmy has accomplished a lot in his career, primarily in the tag team division. In fact, Big Jim has even been in the main event of WrestleMania, an accomplishment that only a fraction of wrestling stars can claim. Still, Jimmy is in need of a change.In fact, it could be argued that the SmackDown star should shift brands and move to Monday Night RAW. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why Big Jim moving to the red brand would be the right move.Below are four reasons Jimmy Uso should move to WWE RAW.#4. He can reunite with Jey Uso on WWE Monday Night RAWJey Uso is one of WWE's most popular stars. He broke free from The Bloodline about two years ago. In the time since then, Jey has won the Intercontinental Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and even won the Men's Royal Rumble Match.As The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They held tag team gold on RAW and SmackDown. In fact, the aforementioned WrestleMania main event under Jimmy's belt came as part of a tag team match with Jey.Jimmy should move to Monday Night RAW so The Usos can reunite. Jey just lost the World Heavyweight Title and failed to win King of the Ring, so his singles push seems to be on the decline. Now is the time for the legendary duo to get back together.#3. Roman Reigns is now seemingly on the red brandRoman Reigns is back! The Tribal Chief made a surprise return on the most recent edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. He proceeded to lay out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, seemingly setting up a big match for SummerSlam.The Tribal Chief used to lead The Bloodline. While there were different members over the years, Jimmy Uso was one of Roman's most loyal soldiers. Now that Roman is seemingly on WWE RAW, however, it seems as if their alliance is over.Of course, that doesn't have to be the case. Jimmy could and should jump to Monday Night RAW. This will allow the two to work together again. Given how Roman is dealing with a dangerous faction, having an O.G. Bloodline member as backup would be very useful.#2. Jimmy isn't taking off on his own on SmackDownWhen Jey Uso moved to WWE Monday Night RAW and broke away from The Bloodline, The Usos became no more. Jimmy remained aligned with Roman Reigns, but The Tribal Chief is part-time. This has led to a big issue.There just hasn't been much for Jimmy Uso to do. Outside of working with other members of his extended family or those associated with The Bloodline, Uso has been spinning his wheels on SmackDown. One thing is clear: WWE isn't giving him the same push they gave Jey.Jimmy hasn't won the United States Title. He hasn't even challenged for the world title. Uso is just doing a whole lot of nothing on SmackDown. With no main event or even upper mid-card push in sight for Jimmy, a move to RAW is likely best for his career.#1. This will get him out of the Solo Sikoa vortexWhile Jimmy Uso hasn't been a contender for the world title or successful in winning the WWE United States Championship, he has been routinely involved with one thing. Jimmy keeps feuding with his brother.Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. He took over The New Bloodline last year and now runs The MFT on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Solo is joined by JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa.Unfortunately, Jimmy has been constantly in a state of feuding with Solo Sikoa and whichever members of the group he has at any given time for over a year now. It has grown beyond stale and is actively hurting Jimmy. A move to RAW gets him away from his younger brother, which in turn should freshen Jimmy up a lot.