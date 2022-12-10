4 reasons John Cena is returning to WWE

As announced on SmackDown, John Cena will return to WWE on the show's final episode of the year. The Cenation will finally get their wish, as Cena has only appeared once in 2022 to celebrate 20 years of his illustrious career.

However, this news came out of the blue. Hence, some fans have been wondering why the sixteen-time World Champion is returning, and we have a few reasons.

#4 John Cena will declare his entry into the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

John Cena is a two-time Royal Rumble winner

The next Premium Live Event is the 2023 Royal Rumble in Alamodome. To sell out the stadium, they'd need massive draws to attract casual fans for the blockbuster show.

One way to do that is to announce John Cena's entry into the Men's Rumble match. Cena may not compete on the show, but WWE can use this tactic to sell tickets. There is precedent, as this was done in 2019 when Cena announced his entry only to be written out of the match with a scripted injury.

If Cena can appear, it's best for everyone involved. It would give the Champ a prime opportunity to win the melee for the third time and take him closer to his 17th World Championship.

#3 The Leader of the Cenation makes a one-off appearance to boost ratings

As underwhelming and disappointing as it sounds, John Cena's appearance on the December 30th edition of SmackDown may be a business tactic to boost ratings and spike interest heading into the new year.

The Franchise Player has amassed a large fan following in Hollywood, and some of them may follow his wrestling career. Given that they have announced his WWE return in advance, he will bring in plenty of eyeballs. Thus, he will spike interest and move the needle as the year draws to a close.

#2 John Cena issues an open challenge

2022 has been an odd year for WWE in several ways. Vince McMahon is no longer in power, and Cody Rhodes, the prodigal son, returned to the same company he departed six years ago. Furthermore, for the first time in two decades, John Cena has not competed in a wrestling match.

It remains to be seen if the Champ will get involved physically, but if that is the case, then Cena competing in a wrestling match becomes a viable option. It doesn't have to be a one-on-one showdown; he could participate in a six-man tag match, teaming up with a tandem like The New Day or The Brawling Brutes.

#1 John Cena announces he will compete at WrestleMania Hollywood

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw 👀 twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Although The Road to WrestleMania 39 has not begun, WWE can choose to build up to the Show of Shows before 2022 even ends. They did it back in 2011 when Cena vs. The Rock was announced a year in advance. Hence, building up to Mania right now is a viable option.

The sixteen-time World Champion could casually address the fans, reflecting on his career and how he doesn't have much gas left in the tank. As soon as it feels like he is announcing his retirement, Cena can announce that he wants one more big match at WrestleMania.

He could challenge anyone in the locker room for the year's biggest event. Someone like Edge or Logan Paul could interrupt to accept his challenge.

