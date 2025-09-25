4 Reasons why John Cena vs. AJ Styles must be for the Intercontinental Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena is set to battle AJ Styles at the next WWE Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, in Perth, Australia, on October 11. The Franchise Player has faced several top superstars during his Retirement Tour, and now it's time for him to run it back with The Phenomenal One.However, many now believe that the bout between the veterans at the upcoming premium live event should be for the Intercontinental Championship. While fans expect to see the title change hands when Dominik Mysterio defends it against Rusev on next week's episode of RAW, Triple H could swerve fans and have AJ dethrone The Judgment Day member ahead of Crown Jewel and have him defend the belt against John Cena in Perth.Now, let's explore four reasons why John Cena vs. AJ Styles must be for the Intercontinental Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2025:#4. Allows AJ Styles to win the Intercontinental ChampionshipAJ Styles has been pursuing the Intercontinental Championship over the past several months. After two unsuccessful attempts to capture the title from Dominik Mysterio, the creative team might now consider booking him to finally dethrone &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom.Dominik is scheduled to defend his IC Title against Rusev on next week's episode of WWE RAW. There is a high chance of El Grande Americano once again helping the 28-year-old retain his gold.If this happens, The Phenomenal One may attack Dominik after the match, and Triple H may schedule one last title match between AJ Styles and the younger Mysterio on the go-home episode of the red brand's show ahead of Crown Jewel. AJ may finally dethrone The Judgment Day member, setting up his title match against John Cena in Perth.#3. John Cena could challenge for the title he has never wonDespite being a 17-time World Champion and a five-time United States Champion, the Hollywood megastar has yet to win the Intercontinental Title in his decorated WWE career.However, the creative team might change that soon by having AJ Styles dethrone Dominik Mysterio ahead of Crown Jewel and then booking The Franchise Player to claim his first IC Title at the expense of The Phenomenal One in Perth.#2. This would help John Cena become WWE Grand Slam Champion before his Retirement Tour endsGiven Cena's legendary status and the legacy he has built over the years, he deserves to end his wrestling career as WWE Grand Slam Champion. Additionally, following his embarrassing loss to Brock Lesnar last weekend at Wrestlepalooza, winning the IC Title against his iconic rival at the upcoming PLE would be an ideal way for The Franchise Player to regain his momentum.#1. John Cena winning the Intercontinental Title will add context to the remaining singles matches of his Farewell TourWhile many believe that WWE has ruined John Cena's Retirement Tour, the Triple H-led creative team can redeem itself by booking The Unseen 17 to capture the Intercontinental Championship.This would be the best way to spice up what remains of his Farewell Tour, adding stakes to his remaining singles matches before the 48-year-old hangs up his wrestling boots in December. The creative team could have The Franchise Player keep the title until his retirement match, where he may finally drop it.