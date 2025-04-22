4 reasons why John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 is a bad idea 

John Cena finally won his 17th world championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night Two. Triple H wasted no time setting up his first challenger as Randy Orton RKOd his longtime rival on the RAW after Mania.

The Last Real Champion was busy basking in his glory, allowing Orton to sneak in and drop Cena with the RKO. The intent seems clear as WWE is heading towards a blockbuster match between Cena and Orton at Backlash 2025.

As appealing as another match between the two legends sounds, Cena vs. Orton at Backlash is a bad idea.

#4. Is this really a part of John Cena's plan to ruin wrestling?

The Last Real Champion wanted to win the WWE Championship because he wanted to ruin professional wrestling for the fan base as payback for disrespecting him in a toxic, abusive relationship.

Taking the WWE Championship away from Cody Rhodes, the top babyface of the current era, made sense, but battling Randy Orton doesn't seem to fit John Cena's plan of ruining wrestling.

Cena has already defeated Orton multiple times in the past, so another win over The Viper wouldn't add a new victim to his list. Secondly, the WWE Universe has demanded a match between the two longtime rivals.

If Cena gives them that match at Backlash, he is still fulfilling the wishes of the wrestling world, a characteristic antithetical to his current character. On the contrary, not showing up to defend the championship or facing a forgotten wrestler is more likely to irk fans.

#3. John Cena's program with Cody Rhodes shouldn't be over so quickly

In all the hype surrounding John Cena's record-setting 17th world championship win and a potential encounter with Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes' heartbreaking WWE Title loss has gotten lost in the shuffle.

The American Nightmare held the top prize proudly for more than a year, and pushing him out of the title scene immediately after WrestleMania 41 doesn't feel right. Triple H may be protecting Rhodes from another loss to Cena, but there are plenty of angles worth exploring in the Cena-Rhodes saga.

Cody Rhodes will likely come for Cena again, potentially soon after Backlash 2025. However, delaying the blow-off to a feud that is already red-hot makes little sense.

#2. A marquee feud between Cena and Orton deserves a bigger stage than Backlash 2025

Although The Last Real Champion is working only a limited number of dates, the expectation is that he will work major PLEs like SummerSlam and the Saudi specials. WWE's motivations for booking John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 are understandable, but it could be saved for a bigger show.

Backlash takes place in a few weeks. The star power of Cena and Orton is sufficient to build the match and draw casual fans in during the difficult post-WrestleMania season. However, delaying the bout to a later date would allow both men to create a strong background story.

Orton's name emerged several times late last year as a potential WrestleMania opponent for Cena. Considering this could be the final time they wrestle, it should ideally happen at a big PLE like SummerSlam.

#1. Randy Orton losing in St.Louis may backfire

Backlash 2025 will take place in St.Louis, Missouri, Randy Orton's hometown. The Viper has already made the poster for the PLE, and he could potentially close the show with John Cena in a massive WWE Championship match.

However, the crowd would be red-hot for Orton. The 14-time World Champion hasn't had the best win-loss record since returning from a serious back injury at Survivor Series 2023.

A crushing defeat in front of his family and friends will build heel heat for Cena, but would crush Orton's momentum. The Apex Predator is a top commodity, and wasting him in his hometown could be counterproductive.

