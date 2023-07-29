4 reasons why LA Knight should win the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal - Top heels to win major matches in Detroit?

WWE fans are excited since a megastar is set to appear at a major Premium Live Event. Thanks in part to a lot of impatience, many have been ranting about the LA Knight's lack of a push in the company, but the tides are clearly turning.

The SmackDown star is rarely the one pinned if he loses and is given a microphone every week. This Friday was no different, as he had two promos and even defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis in singles competition.

Even bigger things are coming his way now too. Knight is set to compete in the SummerSlam Battle Royal, presented by Slim Jim. Adam Pearce officially confirmed the news tonight. Sheamus is also set to compete in the big-time bout.

While the entire field is a mystery for now, most fans are already claiming that LA Knight should be the one to win the SummerSlam Battle Royal. This article will examine why he could and possibly should leave Detroit as the victor.

Below are four reasons LA Knight should win the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal.

#4. LA Knight is extremely popular

When fans think of WWE's most popular superstars, a few names spring to mind. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are undoubtedly two of the biggest names. Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens receive incredible cheers from the crowd.

One name many fans wouldn't have expected to be on that list is LA Knight. A year ago, he was still known to fans as Max Dupri. However, thanks to his charisma, LA has become one of the WWE Universe's most beloved acts.

Given his high degree of popularity, a win for Knight at SummerSlam makes a lot of sense. Fans will want to see The Megastar win and will be cheering him on. Why not capitalize on those cheers by having Knight leave victorious?

#3. He needs to build momentum with a Premium Live Event win

LA Knight and Sheamus

As noted, LA Knight is beginning to pick up momentum in WWE. While he was initially seen as a cast-off in an odd gimmick, Knight is now a star ready to break out. His win and loss-record, however, doesn't quite reflect that.

Of his last 10 televised matches, Knight has only won five of them. His 50-50 record isn't the worst in the world, but it isn't impressive either. Granted, most of his losses were in multi-man matches where he wasn't pinned or made to submit.

Still, if the goal is to push LA Knight as a star in WWE, he needs to pick up more wins. Winning at SummerSlam will be a good indication of a push to come. He's yet to win on a main roster Premium Live Event so it would be a notable achievement.

#2. Knight sells a lot of merchandise for WWE

WWE has a lot of top stars who move a ton of merchandise. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, the Latino World Order, and The Bloodline, for example, are all well-known for selling many shirts.

Lately, however, LA Knight has been moving merch himself. The Megastar had a slew of new shirts released recently, and the 'YEAH! Movement' is showing itself in other metrics beyond just cheers from the audience.

If LA Knight sells more t-shirts than almost anybody without a sustained push, how much merchandise could The Megastar sell if he's showcased more? WWE must see the dollar signs and have Knight stand tall at SummerSlam to reap the rewards from the shirt sales.

#1. Heels will likely dominate much of SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is looking to be a stacked card. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso. Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Asuka will defend her gold against both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Even Logan Paul will be in action.

A notable theme about each of those matches is that there's a strong chance the heel will leave victorious. Roman, Finn, Asuka, and Logan could all leave SummerSlam as the winners, giving the card a heel-heavy slant.

LA Knight should win at SummerSlam to help balance things out. While fans need to see heels win to make the babyface victories more satisfying, there has to be a balance maintained to keep interest. Knight picking up a victory helps give fans hope for the babyface side of things.

