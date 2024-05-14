4 reasons why Liv Morgan must dethrone Becky Lynch at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring event

The next WWE Premium Live Event is on the horizon! The King and Queen of the Ring PLE will occur on May 25, 2024. The intriguing event will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

So far, five matches have been announced for the upcoming PLE. This includes the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship, the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, and a Champion vs. Champion clash between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and United States Champion Logan Paul.

The most heated match going into the show is for the Women's World Championship. Liv Morgan will challenge the reigning champion and one of the best female wrestlers of all time, Becky Lynch.

For now, it isn't quite clear who will leave the big-time event with the Women's World Championship. A strong case is to be made that The Miracle Kid should leave with the gold, though. This article will tackle why she must dethrone The Man and win gold in Saudi Arabia.

Below are four reasons Liv Morgan must dethrone Becky Lynch at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring event:

#4. Becky Lynch is reportedly yet to re-sign with WWE

It is a contract season for WWE. The promotion has managed to snag deals with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre in the past six months or so.

One name that seemingly hasn't re-signed with WWE is Becky Lynch. According to reports, The Man is just a handful of weeks away from her contract with the promotion expiring, with nothing new agreed upon.

If this is the case, Liv must win the Women's World Championship for that very reason. Becky can't leave the company as a champion. While it is very likely that Lynch will sign another contract with the promotion, if she doesn't, then Triple H must book The Miracle Kid to win the gold.

#3. Liv Morgan needs to be the champion when Rhea Ripley returns

Even putting aside the potential contractual situation with Becky Lynch, there are plenty of other reasons why Triple H and WWE officials must have a title change take place at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Liv Morgan must be the Women's World Champion whenever Rhea Ripley returns to the ring. This is because Morgan injured The Eradicator and forced her to vacate the prized belt.

The Miracle Kid promised to take everything from Mami, and winning the Women's World Championship would further cement that she was successful in her pursuit. It would also allow the former champion to challenge Liv immediately upon returning.

#2. The Man doesn't need a title right now

Becky Lynch has been tremendously successful in WWE. Despite often doubting her athletic ability, The Man has won numerous titles and accomplished feats that most stars, regardless of gender, can only dream to achieve.

The Irish star is a multi-time world champion and a former Women's Royal Rumble winner. Lynch is one of the few WWE stars who has headlined and won a WrestleMania main event. In short, the 37-year-old has done it all, and at this stage of her career, she doesn't need a title.

Instead, the reigning Women's World Champion could spend her time delivering high-quality matches with promising stars such as Lyra Valkyria and Kiana James.

#1. Liv needs another title run after Ronda Rousey crashed her previous reign

While Becky Lynch is arguably the most successful and biggest name in the history of women's wrestling in WWE, Liv Morgan has had a successful career too. Much like The Man, The Miracle Kid is a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

She won the belt by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey in 2022. However, the 29-year-old held the gold for three months before losing it to The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Beyond Ronda, she only defended her gold against Shayna Baszler.

Morgan's title reign was a disappointment, but the former champion is capable of making amends for it this time. Liv has done incredible character work since she turned heel a few weeks ago. Hence, putting the title on her would make sense from the storyline point-of-view as well as she would make for a great heel champion.

