A character change; different ideas - 4 reasons why Max Dupri ditched Maximum Male Models on SmackDown

When the man formerly known as LA Knight showed up on SmackDown following WrestleMania 38, WWE fans were excited. Those who followed his work in IMPACT, NWA, and NXT knew that SmackDown would be getting one of the best promos in the game.

As he conversed with Adam Pearce, however, it was apparent that he would portray a completely different character than Knight. He introduced himself as Max Dupri, the owner of Maximum Male Models.

A few weeks later, he revealed Mansoor and Mace as his clients. His sister and confidante, Maxxine Dupri, soon joined the group. However, things came to a head recently as Max lost interest in the faction.

Week after week, Max became increasingly disillusioned with the faction. On the latest episode of SmackDown, he eventually said he was done with Mace and Mansoor. He tossed his belt with the group's logo at the models.

With Triple H now in charge of WWE Creative, a change is clearly in the cards. Why did Max ditch his group on SmackDown? Here are four possible reasons behind his decision to leave Maximum Male Models.

#4 It was initially a Vince McMahon idea

Mr. McMahon didn't usually budge from his vision for a character.

The former LA Knight changed his name upon making his debut on SmackDown. It was the usual practice under McMahon as he regularly changed the names of performers like Gunther, Butch, and even Riddle and Theory.

His character was revealed to be the proprietor of a male modeling agency. Despite the silly nature of the gimmick, the SmackDown star made it work. The problem was that Durpi grew accustomed to giving promos in his style, so it may have clashed with McMahon's ideas.

With McMahon no longer in charge of creative duties in WWE, some things have changed. Theory and Riddle have their first names back, and stars released in the last two years (like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross) have returned. Since McMahon is no longer in charge and it was his idea, things can now change for Dupri.

#3 He's not needed with Maxxine Dupri

Part of the reason Maxxine Dupri debuted in the group was to replace Max eventually. Mr. McMahon and Max were rumored to have clashed heads over creative ideas for the characters.

With Maxxine a part of the group, things could move on without the man who originally introduced the group. While Maxxine adds another layer to the group, the former NXT star was the best at selling the group in promos.

Both performers are still a part of WWE but have new minds in charge of creative. Due to this, the group doesn't really need the former LA Knight. Max can move on to other things while Maxxine can still lead the models.

#2 The Maximum Male Models gimmick had a low ceiling on SmackDown

The models showed off the latest fashions in a given week.

Comedy is necessary for wrestling. It helps to break up intense matches and promos in a given show. Maximum Male Models weren't supposed to be hyper-serious, much like the Fashion Police days of Breezango on SmackDown.

Since Mace, Mansoor, and Max were all essentially comedic wrestlers, it meant that they didn't have a high ceiling in WWE. They would likely be used as stepping stones and beatable opponents for stars moving up the ladder.

Max Dupri probably realized this and wanted more for his main roster career. As a singles star, he only has to worry about himself and cutting unique promos.

#1 LA Knight is a better character

LA Knight might emerge from the ashes of Maximum Male Models.

Dupri did make the most of the material he was given in promos. His delivery was entertaining as he narrated the various poses of Mace and Mansoor. While he nailed what he was given, Max Dupri wasn't the character hardcore fans wanted for the performer.

While he changed his name when moving to WWE, LA Knight was still a good extension of Eli Drake's persona from IMPACT. He cut great promos and delivered in-ring on NXT. He also had success as both a heel and a face.

Stars who can cut great promos don't grow on trees, so it was important for Dupri to branch out on his own. It helps to have Triple H, who knows his skills from NXT, in charge of creative. Now he can return to the beloved character that fans loved from IMPACT and NXT.

