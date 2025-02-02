4 Reasons why Randy Orton missed WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match is in the history books. With one of the most star-studded line-ups in recent memory, anticipation was sky-high heading into Indianapolis.

The general perception has been positive. In addition to a surprise winner in Jey Uso, WWE also booked several notable surprise entrants. IShowSpeed, Joe Hendry, and AJ Styles shocked the world with unannounced appearances.

However, there was one glaring omission. Randy Orton, out with a storyline injury since November, was left out of the Rumble. Orton's name had sprung up as a potential surprise entrant, but The Viper was nowhere to be seen. Let's look at four reasons why Randy Orton missed Royal Rumble 2025.

#4. Randy Orton is still selling Kevin Owens' piledriver

On the SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2024, former friends, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, got involved in a heated confrontation which ended with KO delivering a neck-jarring piledriver to Orton.

The 14-time World Champion has not been seen since the heinous assault. Logic suggests that WWE is building towards Orton vs. KO at WrestleMania 41, but with 'Mania more than two months away, there is still much time left.

Hence, to make KO feel like a bigger heel, Orton may have been intentionally excluded to further sell the injuries he sustained. The longer The Viper remains out of action, the more doubt is cast over his status, and the more menacing Owens appears as a heel.

Furthermore, his eventual return and revenge tour would feel sweeter if WWE kept him off TV for much longer than initially expected.

#3. The Men's Royal Rumble already had a star-studded line-up.

Excitement levels heading into Royal Rumble 2025 were understandably high considering the prominent names that were confirmed. John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre among others had confirmed their participation.

Randy Orton would have enhanced the star power, but it may have felt unnecessary and forced in the presence of such big names. Too much of everything is bad, and excessive spotlight on the veterans would have taken away from the young talent in the ring.

Furthermore, AJ Styles and Joe Hendry were solid surprise entrants. Orton's absence didn't hurt the quality of surprises WWE delivered at Royal Rumble 2025.

#2. WWE wanted to protect Randy Orton

Since Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, he has only won one PLE match, that being the WarGames match on the same night he returned.

The Viper has had several title shots on PLE but has failed to win championships. Furthermore, his latest premium live event appearance at Crown Jewel 2024 ended in a huge brawl with Kevin Owens.

Although Royal Rumble eliminations technically don't count as losses, WWE often keeps its most protected assets out of the Rumble to preserve their aura. For example, Solo Sikoa has yet to appear in the 30-man melee despite spending several years on the main roster.

Hence, as there were no plans for Orton to win, he may have been kept out to prevent unnecessary damage via a surprise elimination.

#1. Kevin Owens was not a participant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble

If Randy Orton were to return at Royal Rumble 2025, he would have gone after Kevin Owens, the man who threatened to end his career. Since KO didn't compete in the Men's Rumble, there wasn't much incentive for Orton to enter the fray.

Granted, The Viper could have appeared during the ladder match between Cody Rhodes and KO. However, comebacks in the undercard for the Rumble PLE feel out of place.

Secondly, The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter had been at war for months, and a definitive conclusion without much outside interference was understandable.

