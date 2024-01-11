4 reasons why Randy Orton should win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

Instead of facing just Randy Orton, Roman Reigns will clash with three stars at this year's Royal Rumble. The Bloodline interfered in the triple threat match to determine his challenger for the event. Because of that, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis ruled that Reigns must defend his belts against all three men.

AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight will all face The Tribal Chief with hopes of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns also has The Rock at the back of his mind, so he could be ripe for the picking on The Road to WrestleMania. Here are four reasons why Randy Orton should take advantage and win the title at WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. He gets one win closer to Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship reigns

The Nature Boy is tied for the record of most World Championship reigns

As things currently stand, Randy Orton is recognized as a 14-time World Champion. He is tied with Triple H and sits two wins behind both John Cena and Ric Flair, who share the record with 16 reigns apiece.

The Viper is the last of a generation of stars that ruled over WWE starting in the early 2000s. He's winding down but has some time left before he officially retires. A win at Royal Rumble would net him a 15th title reign and break his tie with The Game.

His storyline of trying to win two more titles before he retires would be an easy angle to write. It would start, however, with a 15th win at Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. The Bloodline's family drama doesn't need a title

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is happening. It's just a matter of when it's happening. WrestleMania 40 makes the most sense, but The Rock's return threw a wrench into the second showdown between Cody Rhodes and Reigns.

Rhodes deserves to finally beat The Tribal Chief or at least win the title after a year in a holding pattern of feuds. If Randy Orton wins the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble, then the fallout of Rock/Reigns doesn't affect the rest of the title challengers on WWE's roster.

They (Roman and The Rock) can still face off at the Elimination Chamber event or at WrestleMania 40 since The Rock will likely be leaving after The Show of Shows.

#2. He's won an Undisputed Championship in the past

The Legend Killer has held a lot of titles in his illustrious career

Randy Orton isn't a stranger to winning an Undisputed Championship in WWE. He beat John Cena to accomplish the feat at TLC in 2013. After he did so, the titles were unified into the WWE Championship.

His standing in the company hasn't wavered since that moment, as he would win the title several more times, including against Drew McIntyre in 2020. Few current stars can say that they've won multiple world titles.

Even fewer can claim to have won an Undisputed Championship on more than one occasion. Due to his standing in the company, The Legend Killer would have the opportunity to do so twice in his Hall of Fame career.

#1. Randy Orton is a believable choice to dethrone Roman Reigns

Some of The Tribal Chief's opponents didn't seem like they had great odds of dethroning Reigns. Finn Balor is a former Universal Champion but hasn't been booked that strongly ever since that title win.

Kevin Owens is a workhorse for WWE, and John Cena has cache as one of WWE's all-time greats. Cena's in-ring career has dwindled over the last few years, but like Orton, he had the luster of being one of the top stars of the last generation.

Randy Orton is still a main-event level star and a believable person to dethrone The Head of the Table. Factor in that Orton is a full-time performer, and he could appear more regularly than The Tribal Chief.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here