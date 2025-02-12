4 reasons why Ricky Starks did not debut on the WWE main roster

Ricky Starks is one of the biggest names to recently join WWE NXT's roster. Although he was a big star in AEW, it seemed like there were a few reasons why the Stamford-based promotion decided to place him on the Tuesday night show before the main roster.

At the beginning of this week, it was announced that Ricky Starks was released from AEW, joining him were Malakai Black and Miro (FKA Rusev in WWE). After just 24 hours, Starks appeared on NXT amongst the crowd and immediately staked his claim on the brand. His debut coming so quickly after his AEW exit was definitely a shock and may have left fans questioning why he wasn't placed on the main roster, but there may be several reasons.

Trending

For this list, we will look at four reasons Ricky Starks did not debut on the WWE main roster.

#4. The Road to WrestleMania is already set

In WWE's documentary about WrestleMania XL, Triple H revealed that plans for last year's 'Mania were already set months in advance, specifically in October of the previous year. With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to learn that everything else for this year's show is already plotted and set.

From the looks of it, the Road to WrestleMania and The Show of Shows itself is already planned out, especially with reports stating that Jey Uso becoming the Royal Rumble winner was planned in January or even as early as December. If Ricky had joined the main roster, some plans about 'Mania would have most likely changed and been taken into consideration.

#3. Joining NXT will give Ricky Starks time to adjust on television again

Although Ricky Starks was released from AEW in February 2025, his last match in the promotion came back in March last year. Starks has still been active in the indies and various promotions, but NXT would help him adjust and get settled in WWE since it has been a while since he appeared on television.

By debuting in NXT, the star can be exposed to television and media again, but not at the scale of the main roster. In this way, he can have more time to adjust and get comfortable again. It can also be a way for fans to get refreshed and reintroduced to who Ricky is.

#2. Ricky Starks can make a name for himself on WWE NXT

Expand Tweet

Although Starks is a former AEW Tag Team Champion and has made a name for himself in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he is still starting from zero in WWE. However, that can change while on the Tuesday show.

While in NXT, Ricky Starks can win championships and get involved in notable feuds that would be used as fuel when once he joins the main roster.

#1. Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks will cross paths at some point anyway

Expand Tweet

One of the main reasons fans want to see Starks on WWE's main roster is because of his close relationship with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was the reason for Starks' backstage appearances at last year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. However, there is no need to rush an eventual reunion.

Rhodes currently has his hands full as the Undisputed Champion during WrestleMania season, and involving him with Ricky at the moment wouldn't be ideal. In this way, Starks making a name for himself on NXT first and joining Cody as an accomplished star will make the reunion all the more powerful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback