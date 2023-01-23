4 reasons why Roman Reigns shouldn't kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline on RAW

Roman Reigns has reason to believe Sami Zayn is firmly in the mud at this moment in time. After the latter's failure to assist him and The Bloodline on SmackDown against Kevin Owens' ambush, he now faces judgment at the hands of The Ones.

Zayn and the rest of the Bloodline are set to appear in a Tribal Court segment this week on the special episode of RAW called 'RAW is XXX.' While it's a celebration of the red show, it may not be the best night for The Honorary Uce, with many suggesting Monday will be his final day as a member of The Bloodline.

The storyline is bound to go in that direction at some point, but it doesn't have to happen on RAW. As such, we look at four reasons why Roman Reigns should show restraint and not kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline on RAW.

#4 On our list of reasons why Roman Reigns shouldn't kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline on RAW: He poses no threat to him

Zayn is just happy to be there with Roman Reigns

Think about it - if you were Roman Reigns, why would you boot someone who always hypes you up, gets reactions, and is loyal to a fault? Sami Zayn is all those things and more, and it would be a mistake to eject him for his failure on Friday.

Reigns knows that Zayn loves to be subservient and does anything for him and his family. This kind of behavior could be bled out for many favors in the future. Kicking him out for a minor oversight would be a harsh and foolish thing to do. If The Tribal Chief plans on sending him packing, we reckon he'll only do so after sucking every last drop of The Honorary Uce's utility.

#3 His family loves Zayn

The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman all love Sami Zayn and get along well with him. How the latter went from a nobody to The Honorary Uce is the stuff of legend, and it is legend well earned. All that goodwill would evaporate if Roman Reigns were to throw him out of The Bloodline during the Tribal Court on RAW.

Moreover, why would Reigns pull the trigger on the termination if he didn't do it during Zayn's feud with Jey Uso? He didn't bat an eye when one of his own found The Master Strategist incredibly suspicious. Now that they are all on the same page and stronger than ever, a breakup would only serve to weaken their stronghold in WWE.

#2 Zayn has proven his worth time and again

Sami Zayn is far from a sideman in The Bloodline. He has contributed to the faction's success multiple times and has built a reputation as one of its most versatile members. Despite some minor failures here and there, the Ws far outweigh the Ls. Whether it is taking a Claymore meant for Roman Reigns or making everyone feel Ucey, he is nothing short of an asset.

The most impressive thing Zayn has done for The Bloodline is win the WarGames Match for the team on his own. If Reigns has an ounce of credibility and honor left, he will not kick Zayn out on RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion made the ultimate sacrifice for The Ones at Survivor Series. Hence, It would be very un-Head of the Table to forget about it and order his removal from the family.

#1 Zayn can still help him beat Kevin Owens

Reigns could use Zayn's help against KO

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event. It will no doubt be a tough match, especially with KO fueled by the desire to take revenge and become champion once again.

We cannot see Reigns retaining his title without some shenanigans involved. Given how easily Owens destroyed The Usos and Solo Sikoa this past Friday, he may need a joker card on January 28. Sami Zayn could be the one to help The Tribal Chief stall The Prizefighter long enough to win the match.

Zayn's history with Owens could prove useful at the Royal Rumble. If Reigns were to kick him out on Monday, he would have to prepare for a scenario wherein The Master Strategist aligns with his former best friend and costs him his title. He'd much rather keep him in The Bloodline and consider the Tribal Court a formality.

