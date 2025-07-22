4 Reasons why Roman Reigns should not main event either night of WWE SummerSlam

The 2025 edition of WWE SummerSlam will be a two-night event. A recent rumor laid out which two matches would main event both nights of WWE SummerSlam.

Ad

The Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena will likely close the weekend. However, the main event of Saturday night has been more scrutinized. CM Punk vs. Gunther is the rumored choice, but is subject to change.

Along with that title contest, Naomi defending against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley is also worthy due to the work from all three women. However, Roman Reigns has dominated the main events of huge PLEs and may do so again in New Jersey.

Ad

Trending

Other stars are more than worthy of closing Night One, but The Tribal Chief, Punk, and Seth Rollins main-evented WrestleMania Saturday earlier this year. Reigns should not be in the main event of either night of SummerSlam for the next four reasons.

#4. Will probably leave again once SummerSlam is over

It's become a running joke in promos, but it has a solid foundation. Roman Reigns comes and goes from WWE multiple times a year. It's not as big a deal now since he isn't a major champion.

Ad

During his four-year run as Universal Champion and two years as Undisputed Champ, he made minimal appearances and title defenses. The Architect wrestled every month and defended the World Heavyweight Title regularly.

Reigns still maintains a schedule of showing up for a program for a month or so before disappearing for two, three, or even four months at a time.

With nothing big between SummerSlam and WarGames in November, he's likely to disappear yet again. That's not someone who should main event either night, regardless of star power.

Ad

#3. WWE needs to give different stars the spot to begin replacing him

Ad

Wrestling is a cyclical business. Stars cannot wrestle forever, but usually maximize the primes of their careers. Roman Reigns is nearing the end of his career, and has even said he only wants to wrestle for another year or two.

With John Cena retiring at the end of 2025, WWE will lose two of its biggest names. To help stem those losses, officials need to start building up newer faces.

That's already happened with Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, Gunther, and Ripley. Putting those names in main event slots at bigger shows relays that they are the future.

Ad

Since Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania, he probably won't do so at SummerSlam. However, he also needs to start putting some non-family members over. A tag team main event is fine for a show like Saturday Night's Main Event or a secondary PLE.

#2. A non-title main event at WrestleMania 41

Ad

Commentators and stars always claim that Royal Rumble winners get to main event WrestleMania. That's been true for Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Becky Lynch.

However, for others it hasn't been the case. Bayley, Rollins, Charlotte Flair (2025), and even Jey Uso didn't main event in years they won the Rumble. The match between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk closed Night One of WrestleMania 41.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes closed the weekend and will likely do so again with WWE's biggest title on the line. The Tribal Chief already closed Night One of WrestleMania this year, but not in a title match.

Ad

The storyline paid off and set things up for the rest of the year. The storytelling isn't there this time, and Reigns' likely tag team match with Jey against Breakker and Reed isn't a title contest.

#1. Other better choices to main event Night 1 of SummerSlam

Who will leave SummerSlam as the true "Best in the World?" (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Wrestling in 2025 is vastly different than when Hulk Hogan main-evented every show he was on in WWE. The caliber of wrestling is significantly improved, and there's a more diverse cast of performers.

Ad

Big names such as Rollins, Reigns, Rhodes, Cena, Ripley, Flair, Punk, LA Knight, and Gunther can main event. Ripley, SKY, and Bianca Belair had arguably one of the best matches in WWE history at WrestleMania 41.

Add in Naomi and the potential for a Ripley heel turn, and that would be a shocking moment to cap off Night One. Punk vs. Gunther would also be worthy since it's a title match with two big names.

If The Visionary isn't seriously hurt, the potential for a cash-in is strong and would be a lasting moment to get fans talking. Reigns doesn't need to be in every main event, and especially not at this year's SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More