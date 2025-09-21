4 Reasons why Roman Reigns didn't return at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 21, 2025 07:18 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Tribal Chief (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE Wrestlepalooza featured some spectacular bouts, including the showdown between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, a mixed tag team match featuring two iconic WWE couples, a Women's World Title match, and Cody Rhodes' first championship defense in his second reign, among others.

Ad

Many expected Roman Reigns to return to the company at the Indianapolis event after Paul Heyman showed up on this past week's SmackDown. Both Heyman and the OTC suffered brutal attacks at Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this listicle, let's examine four reasons why The Original Tribal Chief didn't return at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

#4. The OTC is filming Street Fighter

Following his match against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns went on another hiatus. He is currently filming Street Fighter alongside several other top names from the entertainment world.

Reigns' pictures from the sets of the film alongside fellow cast members have gone viral on social media. The OTC also posted a reel on Instagram, teasing his character in the live-action movie. Hence, he was seemingly unavailable to return on September 20.

Ad

#3. Selling his injury

Roman Reigns captured a big victory over Bronson Reed at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. He then took his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, out with the guillotine choke.

Reigns' celebration didn't last long, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed intervened. Both stars attacked the OTC while Jey Uso attempted to save him. However, the Samoans fell victim to the heels, and Roman was taken out on a stretcher.

Ad

Reigns didn't show up at Wrestlepalooza because he was possibly selling the effects of the beatdown.

#2. He wasn't needed

The Wrestlepalooza match card was star-studded, with massive names such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, AJ Lee, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and many more in the mix. Given the impressive lineup, Roman Reigns wasn't needed on the show.

#1. WWE is saving his dates for future events

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of his generation. Whenever he appears on television, he creates a massive buzz.

The Triple H-led creative team might be saving Roman Reigns' dates for future premium live events like Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: WarGames. Moreover, Reigns is advertised for Survivor Series, as he is featured on a promotional poster for the PLE.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications