4 Reasons why Roman Reigns didn't return at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza featured some spectacular bouts, including the showdown between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, a mixed tag team match featuring two iconic WWE couples, a Women's World Title match, and Cody Rhodes' first championship defense in his second reign, among others.Many expected Roman Reigns to return to the company at the Indianapolis event after Paul Heyman showed up on this past week's SmackDown. Both Heyman and the OTC suffered brutal attacks at Clash in Paris.In this listicle, let's examine four reasons why The Original Tribal Chief didn't return at WWE Wrestlepalooza.#4. The OTC is filming Street FighterFollowing his match against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns went on another hiatus. He is currently filming Street Fighter alongside several other top names from the entertainment world.Reigns' pictures from the sets of the film alongside fellow cast members have gone viral on social media. The OTC also posted a reel on Instagram, teasing his character in the live-action movie. Hence, he was seemingly unavailable to return on September 20.#3. Selling his injuryRoman Reigns captured a big victory over Bronson Reed at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. He then took his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, out with the guillotine choke.Reigns' celebration didn't last long, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed intervened. Both stars attacked the OTC while Jey Uso attempted to save him. However, the Samoans fell victim to the heels, and Roman was taken out on a stretcher.Reigns didn't show up at Wrestlepalooza because he was possibly selling the effects of the beatdown.#2. He wasn't neededThe Wrestlepalooza match card was star-studded, with massive names such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, AJ Lee, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and many more in the mix. Given the impressive lineup, Roman Reigns wasn't needed on the show.#1. WWE is saving his dates for future eventsThe former Undisputed WWE Champion is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of his generation. Whenever he appears on television, he creates a massive buzz.The Triple H-led creative team might be saving Roman Reigns' dates for future premium live events like Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: WarGames. Moreover, Reigns is advertised for Survivor Series, as he is featured on a promotional poster for the PLE.