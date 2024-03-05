4 reasons why Sami Zayn must win the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW next week 

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW aired on the USA Network, and it was a big show. The Stamford-based company took one step closer to WrestleMania 40, which is set to air in about a month. This includes Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins seemingly accepting the challenge for a tag team match made by The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The latest edition of the red brand also featured a big announcement for WrestleMania 40 courtesy of the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. People have been overwhelming Pearce with inquiries and requests regarding the Intercontinental Championship, and Adam took it all into account and made a big-time match.

There will be a Gauntlet Match on Monday Night RAW next week. Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed will all clash in the following bout. The winner will challenge Gunther for his prized title at WrestleMania 40.

While any of the six men in the match could win, at least in theory, it could be argued that Sami should be the one who does. This article will look at a handful of reasons why his hand should be raised, and he should challenge Gunther in April.

Below are four reasons why Sami Zayn must win the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW next week.

#4. Sami Zayn's story points to a win next week

Expand Tweet

Storytelling is a major aspect of the Triple H-led era of WWE. While Vince McMahon seemingly had no interest in continuity, with stories being dropped or past moments being ignored constantly, Triple H values the past. In turn, it makes the stories that much more satisfying.

While some may see Chad Gable as the sentimental favorite, it could be argued that Sami Zayn being the one to challenge Gunther makes the most sense from a storyline perspective. Sami has been emphasizing his goal to find a path to WrestleMania and win a big title.

Unless Sami plans to find a way into the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE's biggest show of the year, his final option is Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The move just makes sense from a storytelling perspective.

#3. He deserves a major WrestleMania match

Expand Tweet

A reason why Sami Zayn must win on WWE RAW is because WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year, and Sami deserves a big match on the card. Out of all the stars in the Stamford-based promotion, Zayn has earned a major bout more than just about anyone else.

For starters, Sami is extremely popular. Very few have a connection with fans quite like him. Beyond that, WWE had Sami so close to winning a world title at Elimination Chamber last year, and he did not get his moment. Potentially defeating Gunther could make up for it.

Beyond that, Sami main-evented WrestleMania last year with The Usos and Kevin Owens. If Zayn missed the event this year or found himself in a filler match of some kind, it would be a massive drop that a talent like Sami does not deserve. He has earned this high-profile match.

#2. Gunther should lose the WWE Intercontinental Championship to someone worthy

Gunther on RAW

Gunther has had an incredible run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Even before winning the prestigious belt, however, he made history when he became the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion in history. He then had a brief stint on NXT.

Upon joining WWE's main roster in 2022, Gunther almost immediately won the Intercontinental Title. From there, he has held it ever since. Over 600 days later, The Ring General has defeated the likes of Sheamus, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others.

After such an impressive reign, Gunther needs to lose the title to someone worthy of such a big spot. Sami Zayn is a WrestleMania main eventer and could be a credible option to dethrone The Ring General. Others in the bout do not quite have the credibility that Zayn offers.

#1. Sami Zayn can go the distance

Expand Tweet

The final reason why Sami Zayn should win the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW is a combination of other entries here but with one primary focus: the match itself. Putting aside the implications of what the winner receives, Sami Zayn should win because he can go the distance.

Sami could realistically and believably enter the Gauntlet Match first. From there, he could battle it out against Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, and Ricochet and end up making it to the very end.

A WWE Superstar going the distance is always special. It would not make sense for heels to do it, and Ricochet seemingly is not being pushed at that level. Out of all the competitors, only Sami or Chad could fill this role, and Zayn's guts and ability to sell could make him the perfect man to do it. As a result, he should win the match on RAW.

Do you think Sami Zayn should win the Gauntlet Match next week on RAW? Sound off!

