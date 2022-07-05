4 Reasons why Seth Rollins is the best thing about WWE in 2022

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins is doing some of the best work of his career in his current WWE run. He has transformed his persona to the extent that he is arguably one of the most entertaining acts on the company's roster today.

Rollins has seemingly always been better as a heel and duly obliged when his previous babyface run was getting a little stale. The Architect has a consistent body of work and is well on course to bring about a revolution in WWE.

With the promotion positioning Roman Reigns as the top star, it is hard to disagree if someone says he has had the best year so far. However, we think his former Shield brother might take exception to it. While The Tribal Chief has unified world titles and created history, Rollins has displayed unmatched charisma and flamboyance.

On that note, we look at four reasons why Seth Rollins has been the best thing about WWE in 2022.

#4. On our list of reasons why Seth Rollins has had the best 2022 in WWE: He has been part of several acclaimed storylines and feuds

Seth Rollins has dropped one banger feud after another

2015 was arguably Seth Rollins' best year in WWE, having won the world championship and ascended to the top of the mountain. However, we think that if he continues to get the booking he has received in 2022, it might just turn out to be the most memorable run of his career.

Since the beginning of the year, Rollins has been part of one high-profile program after another. He began 2022 by getting into Roman Reigns' head and being the only one to score a victory over him this year.

He then went on a tear as Kevin Owens' tag team partner before feuding with Cody Rhodes and delivering three stellar matches. Most recently, The Revolutionary battled for the Money in the Bank briefcase but ended up on the losing side.

Rollins has thrived in every program he has been a part of to the point where even his defeats take nothing away from his credibility. It is clear that he is being afforded some extremely great booking, one that is making his 2022 a year to remember.

#3. Rollins vs. Rhodes has been the best thing about 2022

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes was an all-timer of a feud

Speaking of great feuds, everyone expected the Seth Rollins versus Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania to be a one-off. However, WWE made it the best rivalry fans have seen in a long time, thanks in no small part to the performers involved.

Rollins and Rhodes contested an iconic rivalry that had everything dialed up to 11. The latter was revealed to be the former's mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38, a match he ended up winning. The Visionary cited the excuse of being unprepared for his defeat but failed to beat him in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

The American Nightmare then found out how nasty his rival could be. Rollins tormented him until he accepted the idea of a third match, this time at Hell in a Cell. Rhodes completed the hat-trick despite a torn pectoral muscle and was congratulated by Rollins, who then snapped and viciously attacked him to put him out of commission.

The feud's emotions and in-ring action made it a clear winner for the best thing WWE has orchestrated this year. At the heart of it was the former world champion, who played his role to perfection.

#2. He is performing at a high level despite not holding any championship

The last time Seth Rollins held a championship was in 2020. Two years have passed since he lost his RAW Tag Team Championship, but his work is as great as ever.

Rollins is part of an elite club of superstars who do not need a title to shine. While he has had championship matches this year, he is still waiting to break his two-year drought. Despite that, even defeats do little to take The Architect's luster away. More importantly, he elevates anyone he faces with his star power and his ability to bring out the best in his opponents.

Rollins operating at such a high level with no gold around his waist is a testament to his abilities. Carrying shows and events without missing a day and having the kind of year he is having makes him the best thing WWE has going on today.

#1. He is highly credible and versatile at all times

Seth Rollins' ability to seamlessly slot into the main event scene, midcard, or even into comedy acts is remarkable. He has done exactly that in 2022, from wrestling Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes to sporting flashy costumes and creating comic segments.

The feuds Rollins has been a part of this year speak for themselves. From his mind games against a heel in Reigns despite being one himself to desperately trying to land a spot on the WrestleMania card, his versatility as a performer has shone throughout. When you factor in his incredible in-ring work and promo skills that make us hate his guts, The Visionary is simply untouchable.

One can only hope Rollins keeps this up and has a great 2022 filled with all kinds of rivalries and matches. If he manages to pull it off, we will look back on this year of his as an all-timer.

