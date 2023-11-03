4 reasons why Seth Rollins must retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The match will pit two of RAW's top faces against each other despite each star being courted by The Judgment Day.

Rollins captured the title at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia in May and has defended his belt six times. Part of his recent storylines have involved his work rate as champion. The strange part is that before the time of part-time titleholders, defending the title monthly was the norm.

Since he's held the World Heavyweight Championship for nearly six months, could Seth Rollins' time atop RAW be coming to an end? Here are four reasons why he must retain his title at WWE Crown Jewel.

#4. There are other opponents he can battle after Crown Jewel

Sami Zayn would be a great challenger for Seth Rollins.

While Rollins has battled the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and others, he still has many deserving opponents he could face.

The Judgment Day will always loom over his shoulders due to Priest's possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase. Until it is used, however, some other performers could challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre had a conversation with Sami Zayn, stating that he "wasn't World Champion material." There's also Gunther, the top heel on RAW. Rollins even said that Ricochet is deserving of a title shot. Seeing The Visionary battle Bronson Reed would also be fun. Crown Jewel shouldn't be the end of his run.

#3. He deserves the chance to main event a night of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has been in many WrestleMania main events.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, WWE made WrestleMania a two-night event. It spaced the matches out over two days while also allowing two matches to sit in main-event slots. In that time, fans have witnessed main events featuring women of color as well as a tag team title bout.

Despite those changes, Roman Reigns has closed WrestleMania seven times. That's more than John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker. Suffice to say, he'll be doing the same at WrestleMania 40.

The other night will likely be main-evented by a women's title match or the World Heavyweight title match. Due to his work ethic and loyalty during a time without a title, Rollins deserves to main event one night of the show.

Seth should still be the champion after Crown Jewel but also heading into The Show of Shows in Philadelphia in April. He deserves the honor that has alluded him to this point in his career.

#2. His act is still extremely over with the WWE Universe

One thing that WWE hasn't done a lot in the past is cash in on a star while the iron is hot. They did cave in when Daniel Bryan got hot after the Yes! Movement. They missed the boat, however, with Rusev and Cesaro and almost did the same recently with LA Knight. Knight is luckily getting a shot at Crown Jewel.

Rollins has been one of WWE's top stars since his debut nearly a decade ago. In that time, he's portrayed several gimmicks both as a heel and a face. His current outlandish persona has an infectious theme and one that gets the crowd to sing along whenever he appears.

If he wasn't still over with the fans, then a title swap would make sense. He'd still be cheered if he lost the title at Crown Jewel, but his act is one of the most popular in WWE.

#1. He's been the antithesis of Roman Reigns

The World Heavyweight Championship was created for several reasons. One was that Roman Reigns had a monopoly on the titles after unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38. It took a major belt off of RAW for two years, leaving a void for stars to advance.

The other reason for its creation was Reigns' actions as champion. He started working a limited schedule after the unification, only defending every few months. Seth Rollins has proven to be what he has said he is - a workhorse champion.

He has been the opposite of The Tribal Chief - he shows up every week, battles everyone, and keeps ticking. He's defended his title six times since winning it. Reigns has only one title defense (SummerSlam 2023) since WrestleMania.

Losing the title at Crown Jewel will destroy that dynamic and the work he has done since winning the title at Night of Champions following WrestleMania. He deserves to have a lengthy reign since Reigns and Gunther have been afforded that luxury.

