4 Reasons why Seth Rollins should win the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here. The massive premium live event will air on Saturday, February 1, beginning at 6 PM EST. The big show will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Four big-time matches have already been announced for the show. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will clash in a Ladder Match, DIY and Motor City Machine Guns will compete in a two-out-of-three falls match, and two Royal Rumble Matches have been booked.

For the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the lineup is absolutely stacked. The likes of Penta, Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre have been announced for the stipulation match.

Notably, so has Seth Rollins, and he could potentially win the entire thing. Not only could The Visionary win, but he arguably should. This article will take a look at several reasons why Rollins should win the whole thing.

#4. Seth Rollins is yet to have a singles main event at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins has done a lot in his WWE career. He is a multi-time world champion, a Money in the Bank winner, and even a former NXT Champion. He has also been involved in two WrestleMania main events but with a catch each time.

The first WrestleMania main event saw Seth cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase during a bout with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar going toe-to-toe, turning it into a Triple Threat Match. His other WrestleMania main event was a tag team match with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

While being involved in two main events is an incredible feat, neither was a singles bout. He added himself to one match and was arguably the fourth most important competitor in the other. Seth should win the Royal Rumble to finally get his singles match main event.

#3. His match with CM Punk arguably could have main evented WWE WrestleMania

Speaking of main events, the main event of the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere featured The Visionary in action. Seth Rollins went one-on-one with CM Punk in one of the finest matches on Monday Night RAW in quite some time.

However, this match taking place on the red brand was controversial to some. Many believed that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins should have been and seemingly would have been one of the WWE WrestleMania main events.

While the RAW on Netflix premiere had incredible viewership, it could still be considered a letdown to some, especially Seth Rollins, that it wasn't WrestleMania. By having Seth win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match, he can still get his WrestleMania moment.

#2. Gunther vs. Seth Rollins in a major main event is a dream match

If Seth does win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he has two primary targets. He could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship or Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While the Cody bout could be great, the potential Gunther match is special. Many fans have been dying for a true main event one-on-one match with plenty of time between these two incredible WWE stars for a long time.

If Rollins manages to win at the 2025 Royal Rumble, he could go on to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania and give everyone the match they're dying to see. This is a dream match come to life, and Seth winning makes sense for that reason alone.

#1. Seth needs to prove he can do it without Roman Reigns

As noted, Seth Rollins has been in two WrestleMania main events. He inserted himself in the WWE Title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, he was part of the aforementioned tag team match with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

Both bouts feature a key element: Roman Reigns. Reigns and Rollins came together in WWE, and it has often been said that Roman is the star of the tandem. Given that Seth only appeared in the main event when Roman also appeared, that point could be valid.

This is why Seth Rollins needs to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He needs to go on and either challenge Cody or Gunther to prove that he doesn't need Roman Reigns involved to be in a massive main event. Instead, Seth is good enough and a big enough star to headline WrestleMania without The Tribal Chief.

