4 Reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura shouldn’t be part of The Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight at the 2024 Survivor Series to start his third run as the United States Champion. The Japanese wrestler also showcased great in-ring skills and won matches against strong opponents like Andrade.

As the 2025 Royal Rumble approaches, Nakamura could also get a lot of praise in the 30-man contest. However, here are four reasons why the US Champ should not compete in the match.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura already has a title

While it won’t be unusual to see a current champion compete in the Royal Rumble, Shinsuke Nakamura won the US Title on November 30, 2024. The Man of Strong Style is currently on a very dominant run. Thus, it is unlikely that the company would make him win the Rumble, and making him lose would affect his momentum.

The same was seen in Gunther’s case last year when he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. However, shortly after his Royal Rumble loss, he got dethroned by Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

#3 The United States Championship could lose its prestige

WWE has recently given the United States Championship an excellent push. LA Knight had a strong run as the previous US Champ, and Shinsuke Nakamura also represented the title in his recent appearance at NOAH. Thus, the belt has gained a lot of status and prestige.

The United States Championship has gained this credibility after a long time. It was once considered better than WWE’s world titles. Hence, it would be better to keep Nakamura off the 30-man list and keep giving him the strong push he is receiving.

#2 The slot could be used to launch new talent

The Royal Rumble is famous for being WWE’s way of making new launches and bridging back superstars from a hiatus. AJ Styles debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble and later became a three-time United States Champ and a two-time WWE Champion.

The Rumble will already see many of the existing main roster participate, and returning superstars will take up some slots. If Nakamura frees up a slot, it could be used to bring another new talent, especially from the NXT division.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura should defend his title

Shinsuke Nakamura is on a hot run despite being a freshly crowned United States Champion. He has already defended his title against LA Knight on SmackDown, but the match saw interference from Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. WWE can get the two in a rematch and further solidify the Japanese Superstar’s run as the champion.

The company could also field a powerful mystery opponent for the match if it wishes to keep Knight in the Royal Rumble. This would add another spectacular match to the record of The Man of Strong Style and free up a slot in the 30-man battle royal. It would be interesting to see what lies in Nakamura's future.

