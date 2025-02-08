4 Reasons Solo Sikoa returned as a heel on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa took out Cody Rhodes in the final moments of WWE SmackDown. He continued his heel character which came as a surprise to many fans.

The former Enforcer is no stranger to being a heel. He has been a villainous character for nearly his entire WWE career and seems to play the part very well.

SmackDown is short of top heels, with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre the only other top-heel main eventers holding the brand together. The Bloodline 2.0 leader could enter into that spot soon after his return.

Check out the four possible reasons why Solo Sikoa marked his WWE SmackDown return as a heel.

#4. His heel run has left much to be desired on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been a heel since the OG Bloodline initially disbanded. He has continued his character since his move from NXT to the main roster.

The former Enforcer could have done much more had the creative team given him some big wins. However, he has always fallen short in major outings.

A few big wins and a potential title run on WWE SmackDown could help his case, especially with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon. That could be the reason he returned as a heel instead of a babyface on the blue brand.

#3. Solo Sikoa could continue leading Bloodline 2.0

Jacob Fatu may be all gas and no brakes now, but he has continued to end up on the losing side on WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline 2.0 member hasn’t been pinned many times, but he has taken one too many losses to look like a threat.

Solo Sikoa could regain control of his Bloodline to advance the story. An unleashed Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga could work better by his side, and all three men could work as equals, with Sikoa as the unsaid leader of the group.

Bloodline 2.0 didn’t achieve enough in its reign. It’s time the creative team gives Sikoa and Fatu some wins to remember.

#2. All the OG Bloodline members as babyfaces wouldn’t work as well

Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Uso were all part of the OG Bloodline, along with Solo Sikoa. While the former four stars have turned babyface, Sikoa is the only one who has stayed true to his original character.

That could work in his favor as he is the only star who is different from his former teammates. He is done working in their shadows, and a babyface turn could have put him on the bench.

Instead, working as a top heel on WWE SmackDown, especially with Cody Rhodes, who has no real challenger in sight ahead of Elimination Chamber, could be best for business.

#1. The Rock may need Solo Sikoa to set up Cody Rhodes for his final clash

The Rock was one of the rumored stars who could have returned at Royal Rumble and won the match. Many WWE fans wanted to see him face Cody Rhodes in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

Solo Sikoa could set up The American Nightmare to allow The Final Boss to take him down. The heel could work with Jacob Fatu to undo Jey Uso and take him out of his ‘Mania match for good.

The Rock could return to announce that he is doing fans a favor by replacing Jey as Cody Rhodes’ challenger for The Show of Shows. It could be revealed that The Final Boss was indeed twenty steps ahead of everyone else and planned everything with Sikoa as his henchman.

It could be one of the main reasons why Solo Sikoa has returned as a heel, especially after losing to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat.

