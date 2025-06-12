4 reasons why it is too soon for Jey Uso to reunite with Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso has been known to defy the odds in WWE. He and his brother Jimmy Uso went from relative obscurity and became arguably the best tag team ever. They then joined Roman Reigns in The Bloodline, which may be the top-drawing group in wrestling history.

From there, Jey managed to find singles success. He captured the Intercontinental Championship last year and then went on to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and finally dethroned Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Things went poorly for Jey on RAW, however. He and Gunther went one-on-one, but history did not repeat itself. Gunther choked Uso out and regained the world title.

Now, fans are under the impression that Jey could reunite with Jimmy Uso as The Usos in the coming days. While that is certainly possible, there are some reasons why that would be a mistake. This article will look at a handful of reasons why reuniting The Usos so soon could be a bad idea.

Below are four reasons why it is too soon for Jey Uso to reunite with Jimmy Uso.

#4. Jey Uso is still too over as a singles star to go back to the tag team division

The rise of Jey Uso has been truly unreal. While he's always been a quality performer, nobody expected him to break out the way he did as a singles star. This doesn't just come down to WWE's booking, however.

Fans have gravitated towards Main Event Jey Uso in a way that's hard to explain. His entrance on RAW and Premium Live Events is electric, and nothing else quite compares to the fan reaction as he makes his way out. The yeeting is over beyond belief.

While a Usos reunion should come sooner or later, Jey has too much star power as a singles star to go to the tag team division right now. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment should instead milk his singles run for as long as possible.

#3. He likely has a rematch with Gunther still to come

Gunther is one of the best pro wrestlers in modern wrestling history. His matches always deliver, and he has a special kind of aura of an unstoppable machine. He is one of WWE's very best.

WWE fans were shocked on RAW when Gunther and Jey Uso battled for over 20 minutes, and The Ring General stood tall in the end. Now, the powerful Austrian is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

While Jey and Jimmy will unite sooner or later, the former should have a rematch with Gunther first. Most champions eventually get a title rematch, and Uso should be no different in that regard. Perhaps hold the reunion off until after the Jey-Gunther story is over.

#2. The SmackDown tag team scene doesn't need another team

Jimmy Uso is on WWE SmackDown. Supposing that Jey and Jimmy were to reunite, they would probably do so on the blue brand. It wouldn't make much sense for Main Event Jey to stay on RAW and not continue to chase the world title. New scenery would be necessary.

With that being said, Jey Uso isn't needed in the SmackDown tag team division right now. As great as The Usos are, the Nick Aldis-led brand is stacked when it comes to tag teams.

The Wyatt Sicks, Fraxiom, The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, Pretty Deadly, and Los Garza are all full-time units on the brand. The list doesn't even include part-time teams, versions of The Bloodline, and others. Such a stacked division doesn't need The Usos right now. Maybe they could be of better use in six to twelve months.

#1. Jimmy Uso needs his first singles championship in WWE before a reunion

Jey Uso's rise in WWE has been amazing to see, but Jimmy Uso has been in a bit of a rut since then. Big Jim has managed to be entertaining and compete in high-profile bouts on SmackDown, but he hasn't shared the success of his brother.

With that being said, Jimmy is still over as a singles wrestler, and in the eyes of some, he's even better in the ring. One can argue that he should also have a successful singles run.

Jey and Jimmy need to reunite eventually, but it shouldn't happen until after Big Jim wins singles titles of his own. He should at least hold the United States Title first, even if he doesn't get a world championship. Then and only then should The Usos reunite and take over the tag team scene again.

