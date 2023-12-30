4 reasons why The Bloodline was the top WWE faction of 2023

2023 has seen two factions rule their respective brands. The Bloodline has lorded over SmackDown for three years, while The Judgment Day has become the top group on RAW.

The groups differ in several ways as The Bloodline boasts the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. It does not, however, have a female member like Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley represents the faction as the Women's World Champion.

While both groups claim to be the most dominant WWE faction of the year, the distinction should go to The Bloodline. Here are four reasons why it, and not The Judgment Day, was the top WWE faction of 2023.

#4 Paul Heyman is an invaluable asset to The Bloodline

Paul Heyman is never far away from the group's business

One of the more obvious advantages The Bloodline has over Judgment Day is Paul Heyman. He can work his backstage politics to get favorable treatment for his group. That has changed a bit recently with Nick Aldis assuming the SmackDown GM role.

But for the majority of 2023, Heyman and Roman Reigns were able to get their way on SmackDown, whether in terms of favorable matches or getting what they wanted via the WWE Draft.

Heyman also acts as the default leader of the group since The Tribal Chief appeared sparingly in the second half of 2023. He may not have competed, but he was able to cut blazing promos in feuds against Jey Uso, Rhodes, and other stars.

#3 The storytelling has been emotional

The Judgment Day may be close enough to consider themselves family, but members of The Bloodline are literally related via their bloodline. Because of the familial bond, the storytelling is even more emotional.

It's a glimpse into how some families break down, with one lone voice atop the entire brood. That voice has the final say on everything and cannot be questioned.

The relationship strife was evident as Jey Uso questioned Reigns at various points, especially when it came to his brother, Jimmy Uso. It also factored heavily into how Sami Zayn affected the group from the top to the bottom. Decisions were often hard to make knowing the possible consequences.

#2 Speaking of Sami Zayn...

Sami Zayn was the glue of the Bloodline saga ever since he joined the group in 2022. At first, his actions seemed like those of a fanboy, but he genuinely started to feel like a part of the group. Some members accepted him more easily, but he was finally embraced after WarGames.

When things forced his hand, however, he had to choose between preserving a lifelong friendship with Kevin Owens or the group. He chose Owens, and the arc of his making the decision was hard yet fulfilling to watch at times.

Few stars have the emotional capability to control an angle yet Zayn did that for The Bloodline in the first half of 2023. Nothing like that has happened with The Judgment Day in 2023.

#1 Main-event dominance at WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare tried to finish his story on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania is the biggest show in pro wrestling. It's a spectacle that often boasts dream match-ups and the payoff for huge angles. When the show went to being a two-day affair because of COVID, it opened up new avenues of storytelling for WWE.

It also allowed for two matches to technically close each night of the event. 2023 saw The Bloodline factor into both matches. The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Zayn and Owens to close out Night 1. They ultimately fell to the lifelong friends.

As has been the case for the last several years, Roman Reigns ended the weekend with a retention of his title against Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief still prospered with help from his group, but The Judgment Day can't boast that they main-evented both nights of The Show of Shows.