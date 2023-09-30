4 reasons why The Judgment Day should defend their titles against newly formed WWE alliance 

The Judgment Day is arguably the most popular faction in WWE currently. In recent times, the heel faction has grown in prominence to a point where every member holds a championship belt. The most recent members who won the Undisputed Tag Team Titles are Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Since then, the duo have been very dominant in tag team competitions. Having defended their title on multiple occasions, it seems as if there is no one in the WWE roster to challenge them. However, that could change as the Stamford-based promotion is witnessing a new alliance formed between John Cena and LA Knight.

Below are the four reasons why The Judgment Day must defend their Tag Team Championships against John Cena and LA Knight.

#4. The Judgment Day can assert dominance in the tag team division

Even though The Judgment Day has been dominant since winning the Tag Team Championships, they have been criticized for not having a variety of opponents. Until now, Balor and Priest have only defended their titles mainly against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. While it is quite entertaining, it has become repetitive for the fans to watch.

Hence, by facing the likes of John Cena and LA Knight, The Judgment Day can assert its dominance in the tag team division. Cena and Knight are two of the finest competitors in WWE. While there are several tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion, none would be able to bring the star power that Knight and Cena can.

#3. It would be a blockbuster feud for Fastlane

In the current scenario, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley are caught up with their own feuds and title defenses. Also, given that Seth Rollins is in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest must have a blockbuster feud of their own. By facing Cena and Knight, The Judgment Day members can tick that off the bucket list.

While the heel faction is expected to be involved in a 4 vs. 4 match at Survivor Series 2023, Balor and Priest can have an epic tag team feud leading up to Crown Jewel. At the mega event in Saudi Arabia, a match between The Judgment Day and John Cena & LA Knight would top the charts.

#2. Major career boost if they beat Cena and Knight

Over the last few years, The Judgment Day has registered some top-notch victories in WWE. While they have defeated some top names on RAW, since Balor and Priest won the Tag Team Championships, the heel faction has also made a name for themselves on SmackDown.

However, none of the names that The Judgment Day has defeated could compare to John Cena. And provided that The Leader of Cenation has teamed up with the ever-popular LA Knight, the value of their team has skyrocketed. Hence, if Balor and Priest can beat Cena and Knight, they will receive a major boost in their careers.

#1. Proving themselves to be better than The Bloodline

Currently, WWE is home to two of the best factions, namely The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. While the latter has been dominant and active, The Bloodline has been mainly popular due to Roman Reigns and their ongoing storyline, which has witnessed a plethora of emotions. However, there is a way The Judgment Day could top the same.

If the faction is involved in a massive feud against John Cena and LA Knight leading up to Crown Jewel 2023, they would most likely be able to surpass The Bloodline as WWE's biggest faction. This would also be good for the Stamford-based promotion since every member of The Judgment Day is highly active on all three brands.

Do you think that The Judgment Day should start a feud against John Cena & LA Knight? Sound off in the comments section below!