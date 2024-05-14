Carlito is the latest WWE star making a bid to join The Judgment Day. In the past, Dominik Mysterio has unsuccessfully tried to recruit Jey Uso, Andrade, and Santos Escobar to the group.

After the revelation that Carlito took Dragon Lee out before WrestleMania 40, the former US Champion is a man looking for new allies. Due to their mutual hatred of Rey Mysterio, Dominik and Carlito seemed like a natural fit.

However, when considering a partnership with Dirty Dom, one must also deal with Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day should be wary of Carlito's intentions - despite his recent help on RAW - for the next four reasons.

#4. Would Rhea Ripley approve of the addition to the Judgment Day?

Despite being off of RAW due to an injury, Rhea Ripley hasn't necessarily dropped off the face of the Earth. Like The Bloodline, the group members should be communicating when one or more performers are absent for shows.

Mami was the de facto leader of the group on screen, so any big decisions, especially surrounding potential new members, should be run by her.

The Eradicator is The Judgment Day's top star and should still get a vote on any club business. This could potentially lead to another crack in the foundation of the top group on RAW if Carlito betrays the faction.

#3. Dominik Mysterio doesn't have a good recruitment track record

Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio lost to Rey and Andrade at WrestleMania 40.

Over the last few years, Dominik Mysterio has tried to add various members to The Judgment Day. From Jey Uso to Santos Escobar and Andrade, the younger Mysterio has routinely gone out of his way to bolster the group.

Despite the initiative to make The Judgment Day more formidable, each recruit has been involved in Dominik's feud with his father, Rey Mysterio. That has made his business Judgment Day business, blurring the lines with personal feuds.

On the surface, aligning with Carlito makes more sense for Carlito than Priest and his faction. They've already battled the LWO, so the move reeks of personal animosity again dragging The Judgment Day into the mud.

#2. Damian Priest's 'judgment' has been spot on

As mentioned with every potential recruit brought in by Dominik, Damian Priest has often been the main dissenting voice. He was right not to let Andrade join the group because he eventually sided with Rey.

Santos Escobar's business didn't involve The Judgment Day until Dominik brought him into the clubhouse. The same goes for Carlito, whom Priest first encountered on the opposing side two years ago.

Through all of Dominik's antics, Priest's judgment has been proven right in the long run. The Judgment Day comes out on the losing end more often than not with Mysterio's attempted additions to the faction. The one person who he accepted into the group was JD McDonagh.

#1. Carlito has already betrayed one group

Carlito resented Rey Mysterio for picking Dragon Lee - and then Andrade - over him.

There's a reason why one of Carlito's signature moves is the Backstabber. He's stabbed many allies in the back throughout his career, and Rey Mysterio is simply the latest person on that list.

If Carlito wouldn't hesitate to betray one group of friends, what would he do to a group of reluctant superstars? His initial actions may benefit the group like they did on RAW, but Priest has seen the bigger picture.

He said Carlito can interact with 'the boys' but he still doesn't trust him. Priest's mistrust of the former US Champ goes back to when Carlito backed the LWO up with Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico. Will he be proven right if things blow up?

