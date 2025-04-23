4 reasons why The Rock skipping WrestleMania 41 was a mistake

The WWE Universe was expecting to see The Rock at WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss played a crucial role in setting up the main event for Night Two, but was nowhere to be seen in Las Vegas.

Since then, many have been wondering why The Rock did not make his presence felt. After all, given his previous involvement, it seemed clear he would do anything in his power to make sure John Cena won the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Granted, everything worked out in the end, but one cannot help but feel disappointed by The Rock's absence. With that in mind, here are four reasons why The Brahma Bull's decision to skip WrestleMania was a mistake.

#4. Travis Scott stole some of the spotlight from Cena and Rhodes

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock claimed he chose not to get involved in the match because he did not wish to steal the spotlight from John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

While that does make sense, Travis Scott's involvement goes against that argument. The rapper's involvement was undoubtedly entertaining, but it also left fans desiring more.

If The Final Boss had followed Scott and also gotten involved, it would've added more intrigue and heat to Cena's victory.

#3. The Rock played a huge part in John Cena's heel turn

Bouncing off the previous point, The Rock played a huge role in John Cena's heel turn. He orchestrated everything at WWE Elimination Chamber. His actions at the PLE set everything that unfolded in motion.

As such, getting him involved in the match would've made for a much more gripping finale. After all, he wanted Cody Rhodes to be "his champion", but after being refused, he turned to John Cena.

With that in mind, why wouldn't he do everything in his power, including interfering in the match, to make sure Cena won?

#2. The Final Boss' role in all this is yet to be explained

As mentioned earlier, The Rock paved the way for John Cena's heel turn. His actions at Elimination Chamber put one of the most beloved superstars in WWE history down a sinister path.

However, the fans still do not know what role The Final Boss plays in all of this. Yes, he wanted a "corporate champion", and yes, he wanted Cody Rhodes' soul, but beyond that, the WWE Universe was still in the dark leading up to WrestleMania.

As such, many were expecting some sort of surprise or explanation as to why he got involved. Unfortunately, nothing has been made clear yet.

#1. Every good storyline deserves a proper payoff

The moment The Rock got involved weeks before Elimination Chamber, he became a key part of the storyline. As has been established several times already, he was the catalyst for everything that has unfolded.

In many ways, he was one of the main reasons why fans were so engrossed in the feud between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. As such, understanding his story and the reason behind his involvement in all of this would've been a huge payoff.

There is still time for WWE to remedy this. However, given The Brahma Bull's busy schedule, it remains up in the air. Nevertheless, this storyline is still a work in progress, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

