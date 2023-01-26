4 reasons why The Undertaker shouldn't return for one more match in WWE

WWE RAW 30 featured a plethora of legends. World Wrestling Entertainment celebrated the brand being on the air for 30 years by showcasing some of the top stars from both the past and the present.

Some of the legends who appeared on the program included Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, D-Generation X, and Kurt Angle. Perhaps the most well-received legend on the broadcast was WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The Deadman appeared under his American Badass gimmick and had a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. Naturally, the big star's appearance has had fans buzzing, many of whom are once again asking for one more match.

While there are certainly plenty of reasons for the audience to want to see The Phenom have one more match, there are also several reasons why he shouldn't put on the boots again. This article will look at a few reasons why the iconic star should remain retired.

Below are four reasons why The Undertaker shouldn't return for one more match in WWE.

#4. Returning to the ring puts his health at risk

The Undertaker

Professional wrestling is a dangerous industry. Most wrestlers have mobility issues at best as they age. Others end up battling crippling injuries and end up dealing with a poor quality of life once they hang up the boots.

The Undertaker is no stranger to the demanding industry. He's battled through countless injuries and has had numerous surgeries. He's been injured during matches, but he's also experienced the general wear & tear of the business. He gave his body to wrestling.

Many clips have been shown of The Phenom struggling to get around. He has issues walking at times, much less trying to get in the ring and take bumps. Given that he also dealt with a brutal concussion in addition to his other ailments, The Undertaker would be wise to stay away from the ring from now on.

#3. He seemingly passed the torch to Bray Wyatt on RAW 30

The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, & LA Knight

WWE RAW 30 was an epic show with numerous big moments. Be it the legends who appeared, the bouts that took place, or even compelling segments such as the trial of Sami Zayn, the show was a complete hit.

The best moment of the night arguably came from The Undertaker. LA Knight showed up and challenged the legends to come out and do something, which led to The American Badass coming out on his motorcycle. Things became even more interesting when Bray Wyatt appeared. The two took care of LA Knight and then had a staredown.

The Deadman seemingly passed the torch to Wyatt, officially marking him as 'the guy' to follow in The Undertaker's footsteps moving forward. A return to the ring by the former world champion would only potentially take away from the significant moment, and thus hurt the rub he gave to The Eater Of Worlds.

#2. The Undertaker had a great send-off with The Boneyard Match and his Hall of Fame induction

Another reason why The Undertaker shouldn't return to the ring again comes down to his send-off. His docu-series on the award-winning WWE Network showed how he wanted to ride off into the sunset after a great match, and while it wasn't how he expected to do it, The Deadman was able to do precisely that.

The Undertaker had The Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania in 2020. Fans loved the cinematic bout. Many believe it was the best way for him to look good and go out with a bang. From there, The Deadman was celebrated at Survivor Series and then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Aside from Ric Flair in 2008, it could be argued that nobody had a better exit from the ring than The Undertaker. While The Nature Boy unfortunately took away from the specialness and emotion of his retirement with his constant returns to action, The Undertaker could leave his special exit in place and stand tall, knowing that he went out in a big way.

#1. WWE needs to focus on the stars of today & tomorrow

Uncle Howdy

Some legends and analysts believe that pro wrestling in 2023 lacks stars. WWE, AEW, and every other promotion in existence have this criticism levied at them by the likes of Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and others critiquing the industry.

Whether the criticism is justified or not, there is no denying that WWE is a star-based company. The promotion must regularly create and churn out new stars to appeal to the masses. To do that, they need to focus on today and the future instead of the past.

Relying too much on past stars can set a dangerous precedence. While a show like WWE RAW 30 was a great time, The Deadman can rest easy while the company focuses on the likes of Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and other characters they intend to push in the promotion going forward. The stars of today need to be the key component of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes