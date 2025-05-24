4 reasons why The Wyatt Sicks crashed the main event of WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was seemingly going to end in chaos no matter what. The main event match was a bout between The Street Profits and Fraxiom, with tag team gold on the line.

Things began to go awry when DIY and Candice LeRae, who reunited earlier in the show, attempted to interfere in the bout. The Motor City Machine Guns came out to even the odds, but then the lights went out.

Once the lights came back on, The Wyatt Sicks were revealed to be in the ring. The stable, making their first appearance on SmackDown since being moved over in the Transfer Window, proceeded to lay everybody out.

Nikki Cross, Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan crashing the main event of the blue brand was certainly a surprise. Many are wondering why they did what they did. This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for their shocking appearance.

Below are four reasons why The Wyatt Sicks crashed the main event of WWE SmackDown.

#4. Crashing the main event and taking out multiple people is how they debuted on RAW

The Wyatt Sicks made their official WWE debut as a unit in June of last year. During the June 17, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, the chaotic stable showed up at the end of the episode and laid waste to everybody backstage.

Production crew members, wrestlers, and perhaps most notably, Chad Gable, were all destroyed by the dangerous and fiendish faction. WWE fans went crazy as they assaulted numerous stars on night one.

It isn't different to see the parallels between how The Wyatt Sicks debuted on RAW and their debut on SmackDown. The group may have intentionally tried to imitate their initial debut, but instead of attacking the production team, they opted to go after the wrestlers only.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks might want tag team gold

The main event of Friday Night SmackDown was for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The Street Profits and Fraxiom were putting on an absolute banger prior to The Wyatt Sicks showing up and destroying everybody.

The group targeting the tag team division doesn't seem to be an accident. They very likely want the WWE Tag Team Titles. It makes sense too, as several members of The Wyatt Sicks have held tag team gold in the past. Granted, this was prior to the formation of this group.

Uncle Howdy, for example, held tag gold with Curtis Axel. Meanwhile, Erick Rowan was a tag team champion with the late-great Luke Harper. Even Nikki Cross was a tag team champion. The group wanting tag team gold certainly doesn't feel too farfetched given their history. Plus, titles mean power in pro wrestling. Who doesn't want power?

#2. They likely caused pandemonium in honor of Bray Wyatt's birthday

A fact that may have been lost upon many WWE fans was that today was particularly special for The Wyatt Sicks. Today was the late-great Bray Wyatt's birthday.

It was extremely fitting that Uncle Howdy, Bray's real-life brother, and the rest of The Wyatt Sicks returned on the same day as the former WWE Champion's birthday. In fact, they even brought a cake into the ring and blew out the candle to celebrate. It was done in the style of a lantern.

Bray Wyatt loved pandemonium. As the leader of The Wyatt Family, and later as The Fiend, he always brought chaos. The group doing the same could have been their subtle way of giving the legendary star a birthday present of sorts.

#1. There is a lot of deceit and chaos among the WWE SmackDown tag team scene

The final reason why The Wyatt Sicks may have attacked the WWE SmackDown tag team division in the main event could have to do with how the stars have been moving. Simply put, the division has been chaos all year.

DIY are a great example of this. The duo turned heel and betrayed The Motor City Machine Guns. They've also jumped The Street Profits and Fraxiom at various points. The WWE Tag Team Champions haven't been innocent either, though, as The Street Profits have attacked stars with chairs and jumped them too.

Even Candice LeRae has been devilish, both with how she moved alongside Nia Jax previously, and by costing Chris Sabin a win earlier in the night. Nikki Cross surely took notice of that.

The Wyatt Sicks are known for punishing those they feel treat others poorly, so DIY and The Street Profits being targets just make sense. Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns may just be collateral damage amidst the chaos.

