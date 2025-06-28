4 Reasons why The Wyatt Sicks failed to win the WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is now in the books. The show first aired on Netflix, and for many international markets, it was live as it aired earlier today. SmackDown was later shown to fans in the United States on the USA Network in the regular timeslot.

The reason for the time difference is that the show aired live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Numerous stars of World Wrestling Entertainment are in town for Night of Champions tomorrow. As a result, Triple H loaded up the SmackDown card, too.

One of the bouts booked for SmackDown was for tag team gold. The Street Profits put their titles on the line against Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks. Many expected a title change.

That didn't happen, however. Instead, the bout ended in chaos, with no definitive outcome. Given that The Wyatt Sicks were the favorites, some are confused as to why they failed to win gold. This article will examine several potential explanations for the decision.

#4. Triple H might not have wanted The Wyatt Sicks to lose a match

The Wyatt Sicks are a stable on WWE SmackDown with five members. Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas, is the leader of the group. He leads Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy.

Since assembling, The Wyatt Sicks have had four tag team matches before WWE SmackDown. Of those bouts, they have won three of the matches, with the only loss coming courtesy of The Final Testament and The Miz.

It is clear that Triple H is keeping the act strong. If he wasn't ready to put the titles on the stable, a loss might not be in the cards. As a result, to keep the group strong, a non-finish is the best approach. The move ultimately makes sure nobody is hurt.

#3. The company might not want The Street Profits losing the WWE Tag Team Titles yet

The Street Profits are one of WWE's most successful tag teams ever. They are former RAW Tag Team Champions, SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and NXT Tag Team Champions. They even once held the Evolve Tag Team Titles.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins winning the WWE Tag Team Titles earlier this year was a huge moment for them. Not only was it another set of titles to add to their mantles, but it was the first major title win in years. This meant something to The Street Profits and their fans.

Given how important the title reign is, Triple H might not be ready for Montez and Angelo to give up the gold yet. Instead, the talented duo might remain champions together for the foreseeable future.

#2. The plan might be to keep the chaotic tag team division storyline going

WWE SmackDown's tag team division is the best in the world, bar none. No other division in the company, nor any other major organization, comes close at the moment. SmackDown is absolutely loaded with talent.

The Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, Los Garza, The Street Profits, Fraxiom, and The Wyatt Sicks make up the core of the division at the moment. Pretty Deadly is also part of the division, as are Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, but injuries to Tama, Loa, and Elton Prince keep them away from the scene for now.

Part of the theme of the stacked division is that it is a constant state of chaos, with everyone vying for the gold. To keep this going, WWE might want to have the belts remain on The Street Profits until SummerSlam. At that event, there could be a massive multi-team bout to show off everybody involved.

#1. Triple H could be saving the belts for Andrade and Rey Fenix

A new tag team formed on WWE SmackDown. Andrade had a confrontation with DIY, which led to General Nick Aldis making a bout. Andrade and a partner of his choosing versus Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Andrade ultimately teamed up with Rey Fenix, and the two absolutely dazzled audiences. They had incredible chemistry in the ring, and their bout with DIY stole the show on WWE SmackDown despite the episode having three championship matches.

It is clear that the pairing of Andrade and Fenix is something special, and Triple H likely realizes this. He might not have had the titles change hands on SmackDown because it could be Andrade and Rey who are the next tag team champions. Given how spectacular they are, this move would be excellent, and it could add even more life to the division.

