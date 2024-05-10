4 reasons why Tiffany Stratton should be the WWE Queen of the Ring

It is ''Tiffy Time'' in WWE! Tiffany Stratton first debuted as part of NXT and rose to prominence on the brand rather quickly. Over time, she won the prized NXT Women's Championship, ultimately losing the belt to Becky Lynch.

The start of 2024 saw her career take a titanic shift as the 25-year-old participated in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. From there, Stratton was signed to Nick Aldis' Friday Night SmackDown and has competed on two of the three main roster Premium Live Events since then.

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring event is set to take place later this month. Most of the stars competing in the two tournaments have been revealed. However, a few spots are still up for grabs.

Needless to say, this is a perfect spot for Stratton. Below are four reasons Tiffany Stratton should be the WWE Queen of the Ring:

#4. She is already very over with the WWE Universe

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton is a heel. This means she's a villain in WWE. It makes sense too, as her personality and gimmick are those of a spoiled, rich super athlete who is unbelievably arrogant and belittles others.

Despite her role as a heel, Tiffany has already built up an audience. This is especially true in international markets. For example, she was hugely over at Elimination Chamber Perth. The same could be said at Backlash France.

Given how quickly she has become popular with WWE fans despite being a villain, it would only make sense to continue to push her. The best way to do so is by having Tiffany become the 2024 Queen of the Ring and continuing to let her flourish.

#3. Tiffany Stratton is extremely talented

Expand Tweet

As noted, Tiffany Stratton is a heel in WWE. This means she can lie, cheat, and do anything it takes to get a victory. Despite that, there is no doubt that Tiffany is one of the most talented young performers in the company.

The former NXT Women's Champion has already had fantastic big-time bouts with stars such as Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and Naomi. While all of her opponents listed are great talents in their own right, Tiffany more than holds her own.

Given just how good Tiffany is, her becoming the 2024 Queen of the Ring makes sense. Quality talent should be rewarded, but it goes beyond that. You need a talented performer to have all of these matches. Tiffany is good enough to succeed and excel in this role.

#2. The King/Queen persona fits well with a heel

Tiffany Stratton and Bayley [Image via WWE.com]

The King of the Ring tournament predates the Queen of the Ring by decades. The prestigious WWE event started in the 1980s but became a monthly pay-per-view in the 1990s. While there have been good and bad tournaments, there is one clear takeaway. The persona of a king fits perfectly with a heel character. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is the greatest testimony to this fact.

The WWE Queen of the Ring should be no different in that regard. While RAW and SmackDown have multiple quality heels who could win, Tiffany stands out. She and IYO SKY, in particular, seem like the best choices. SKY has had big wins in the past, however, so a heel Tiffany winning would make the most sense.

#1. It could position her for a singles match with Bayley

Expand Tweet

Bayley is on top of the world right now. The Role Model is the current WWE Women's Champion, and fans have embraced the veteran in her current babyface role.

Not everybody is fond of Bayley, however. Tiffany Stratton doesn't seem to like The Role Model. More importantly, Tiffany wants the WWE Women's Championship. She attempted to win it in a Triple Threat Match at Backlash France but failed to pick up the win.

After losing the title match, the 25-year-old needs to regroup to earn another championship opportunity. While it isn't confirmed that the Queen of the Ring will earn a title shot, winning the tournament will certainly put someone near the top of the contender's list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback